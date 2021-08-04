Alex Rodriguez Vacations with Melanie Collins, Claims to Have Big D... Energy

Take THIS, Jennifer Lopez?

We guess?

In the wake of his gorgeous ex-fiancee cozying up once again to her own ex, Ben Affleck, Alex Rodriguez is trying to prove to the world that he's still living his best life.

For starters, take a look, the admitted steroid user has been hanging out on board a yacht:

Rodriguez hasn't been doing so alone, either.

According to various sources, A-Rod celebrated his 45th birthday last week by cruising around St. Tropez, Monaco, Spain and Italy with sports reporter Melanie Collins and their mutual friends, Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker.

Rodriguez and Collins (pictured, down below) are allegedly a new couple.

Or at least they're making love like crazy these days. We can't confirm their official status.

The retired third baseman, meanwhile, also uploaded a photo of himself walking in a blue suit jacket and gray slacks this week, telling followers of how he was doing/feeling in the snapshot:

“Stepping out with the big D energy.

"Determined, darling & dapper AF.”

That's quite the caption, huh?

Seriously, Rodriguez might as well have just written:

LOOK AT ME! I'M ALL HAPPY AND I'M STRAPPED AND I DON'T CARE AT ALL THAT JENNIFER LOPEZ IS BACK TOGETHER WITH BEN AFFLECK, OKAY?!?

We can't say we're exactly buying this from A-Rod, of course.

Lopez started seeing Affleck about 17 hours after her split from Rodriguez in April, recently sharing the ultimate thirst trap photo while confirming the romance.

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," Lopez and Rodriguex said in a statement on Thursday morning, Aprill 15, adding:

"We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects.

"We wish the best for each other and one another's children.

"Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

Lopez never said so in public, but it's been widely assumed that J-Lo dumped her lame fiance because he had some kind of affair with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy.

LeCroy admitted on stage at this February's Southern Charm reunion ago that she had contact with Rodriguez in 2020.

While he was with Lopez.

And the contact didn't sound all that innocuous.

LeCroy explained back then that she FaceTimed with Rodriguez on at least one occasion, emphasizing that A-Rod never "physically cheated" on his famous girlfriend through their interactions.

Did he cheat on her in other ways, however?

In an emotional sense?

Or a mutually masturbatory sense?

We may never know the truth.

But Alex Rodriguez is a pretty gignatic douche canoe.

So, really, any idiotic action is plausible when it comes to this disgraced loser.