Alana Thompson Undergoes Massive Makeover, Breaks Silence on Mom's Drug Use

You can barely recognize Alana Thompson in the latest issue of Teen Vogue.

The former child beauty pageant contestant -- who anchored her very own reality show years ago and who used to be known as "Honey Boo Boo" -- is all made up and decked out in lovely dresses and her hair is down and it's just a major transformation all around.

But it's nothing, really.

Not when compared to what Thompson and her sister went through for most of 2019 and 2020 ... back when their mother was hooked on drugs and making one terrible decsion after another.

"A lot of folks in this world do not realize how many people are actually really affected by drug and alcohol [use]," Alana tells the magazine.

"It's very, very hard. It's something I'd wish on nobody, for real."

Alana is only 15 years old.

In March of 2019, mother June Shannon was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

June's then-boyfriend (the two very recently broke up), Geno Doak, was also arrested at the time and just sentenced to 16 months in prison.

Shannon, however, pleaded not guilty and was reportedly sentenced to 100 hours of community service.

Following the arrest, June's oldest daughter, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon, became Alana's legal guardian.

It's been quite a tumultuous and challenging time for the teenager.

At one point, Shannon said she spent $1 million on her drug habit.

"When my mama got real bad with her [drug use], I didn't know where I was going to end up. I'm proud of myself for how far I've come," Alana tells Teen Vogue.

She adds that she and her mom are working on getting their relationship "back on track" these days, little by little.

Shannon said last year that she checked into rehab and has said on social media that she's been sober now for 12 months.

Alana, for her part, is happy at the moment to cede the spotlight to her mother, who is the lead star on Mama June: Road to Redemption.

The 15-year old is simply a regular student in public high school right now and has dreams of being a neonatal nurse.

"To be honest, I do not have many friends. At all," Alana sadly said to Teen Vogue.

"Because I feel like folks are so much like, 'Oh my God, I'm friends with Honey Boo Boo.' I don't trust nobody really, so I don't have friends."

She even admitted the outlet she's often telling people to call her by her real name, and not her old stage name, because she has shed that persona.

"They are completely two different people," she says. "I would say that I do like this Alana now, rather than the younger Alana."

It sounds like she has a pretty amazing outlook on everything overall, despite everything she's been through.

"Just because I'm from the South, people expect me to be all country bumpkin, out riding four wheelers all the time, but that's not really how it is," the star says.

"But I do not care.

"As long as I like myself, I'm good."