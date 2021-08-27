90 Day Fiance The Other Way is BACK: What Drama Awaits Our Favorite Couples?

One month ago, we showed you the trailer for 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's third season.

We saw new couples, a lot of familiar faces, and promises of a lot of messy drama to come.

Some 90 Day Fiance fan favorites have returned for this season -- but how will their relationships fare?

Take a look below at what we know:

20-year-old Alina is from Russia.

Steven is 25 years old and is from Salt Lake City, Utah.

He is a devout Mormon, and the two had to cross significant hurdles to be together amidst the pandemic.

Beyond their issues of being able to travel, we don't know all that much about the core conflicts of their storyline.

However, the trailer did highlight that Steven is impulsive and a little weird. That can be charming or off-putting, depending.

In order to be together, they actually met up in Turkey. They'll have to work past Steven's past and Alina's suspicions if they're to make it work.

Ellie is a 45-year-old business owner from Seattle, Washington.

38-year-old Victor lives on a small island in Colombia.

In addition to the usual concerns of one person leaving everything behind, money and a devastating storm will factor into their story.

The trailer showcased a lot of tension between the two of them, plus real fears in the wake of a storm.

We do actually know some spoilers for Ellie and Victor.

Victor of course survived the storm, and social media clues indicate that the two may be together in Seattle, or have at least spent time there.

On to the returning couples, we will start with one of the most beloved couples in the entire franchise.

Kenneth Niedermeir and Armando Rubio made their debut on Season 2.

The 58-year-old from Florida and 32-year-old from Mexico met in a forum for gay dads -- and fell in love.

They were not able to marry during Season 2, but spent their time adjusting to life together with Armando's precious daughter, Hannah.

We do know a spoiler -- that these two were married. Looks like they'll have some minor disagreements about wedding plans.

Kenneth misses his kids, while Armando thinks about giving Hannah a younger sibling.

One of the returning couples that has received the most coverage are 63-year-old Jenny Slatten and 33-year-old Sumit Singh.

She left Palm Springs, California behind to join Sumit in India, and this marks their third season on the series.

Multiple factors, from Sumit's secret (and now former) marriage to his parents' disapproval, has prevented them from marrying.

The clock is ticking before Jenny has to leave India, and the trailer showcased some truly ugly moments for the couple.

She's tired of being strung along by Sumit's inability to choose happiness for himself and for her.

We know that they are still together, but apparently Sumit's mom moved in with them to "teach" Jenny to be a proper wife to him. A recipe for disaster.

29-year-old Ariela Weinberg is from New Jersey. 31-year-old Biniyam Shibre is from Ethiopia.

This couple was introduced on Season 2, where the primary focus was on Ariela's pregnancy ... at least at first.

This polarizing pair has a lot of drama and dysfunction that made them a must-watch couple.

This season, Ariela's Argentinian ex-husband, Leandro, is coming for a visit.

Contrary to rumors, Ariela doesn't "leave" Biniyam to go be with her ex. They're just friends.

However, she does leave -- because their baby boy, Avi, needs surgery in the US. Rumors say that Biniyam recently joined her in New York.

Then, of course, comes 34-year-old Corey Rathgeber and 28-year-old Evelin Villegas.

Corey left Washington long ago to travel all over the world, which is how he met Evelin in Engabao, Ecuador.

It is difficult to name a more scrutinized, polarizing couple. Frankly, a lot of fans just hate Evelin ... though not necessarily with good reason.

Corey dated another woman in Peru while he and Evelin were "on a break," which we know caused tension.

It sounds like these two would have broken up last year ... if pandemic lockdown had not trapped them together.

A surprise has been teased and the storyline of Corey's ex will haunt their relationship this season, even as Evelin tries on wedding dresses. Should be fun and messy!