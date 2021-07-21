Tristan Thompson to Lamar Odom: Check Out This Family Photo, Bruh!

It's no secret that Tristan Thompson has been openly thirsting after Khloe Kardashian since she dumped him.

Lack of interest was never his problem in their relationship, so that is no surprise.

Khloe has done an impressive job of resisting Tristan's very public overtures, not wanting to repeat past mistakes.

But Tristan is still finding a way to spend time with her. Can you guess what it is?

Tristan and Khloe are both committed to co-parenting True.

Were not, of course, suggesting that Tristan is only spending time with his preschool-aged daughter as part of a Khloe-related scheme.

But Khloe's fans are just plain uneasy seeing him spend time around her, after the ways that he has won her back in the past.

However, Khloe and Tristan vowed to continue to co-parent their daughter without a fuss.

That seems to be what they were doing.

True is taking dance classes, and the pair were spotted on Tuesday walking her there in Calabasas, TMZ reports.

"Together" can be used a little loosely, here.

The report says that Khloe and Tristan arrived in separate cars.

If anything, that decision emphasizes their dedication to co-parenting, but to doing so within careful boundaries.

Khloe and Tristan are no longer romantically entangled, but that's still a relatively recent development going back, at the most, a few months.

This spring, Tristan was very publicly accused of cheating.

A young model, who had believed him to be single at the time, shared a timeline of their alleged affair alongside some ... not-so-public physical details.

It has never been clear if that story was demonstrably proven to be true.

But whatever went down behind the scenes, it sounds like Khloe believes it.

And for what it's worth, the model -- the gorgeous Sydney Chase -- says that she showed her attorney receipts to defend against any legal actions.

On the surface, Khloe and Tristan are just playing their roles -- authentically -- as True's parents.

Clearly, they both wanted to be there for her dance class, and she must have wanted them both there.

(Yes, strange as it is to think, True is three now -- that is generally old enough to talk and express your wishes)

However, recently, Tristan went so far as to appear to threaten Lamar Odom after the older man was flirty with Khloe on Instagram.

Apparently, this circus tent only has room for one cheating clown, and Tristan intends to fill those (oversized) shoes himself.

Khloe has two infamous cheaters as exes, and they fought over her? That has to be awkward.

Of course, Tristan has probably seen a lot of flirty comments receive angry reactions -- namely, his own comments.

Khloe's fans are always quick to call him out and dogpile on him when he starts posting transparently horny emojis under her thirst traps.

He had his chance, he blew it. He had another chance, he blew it. He had another chance, and blew that one, too. Enough is enough is enough.