Tristan Thompson to Lamar Odom: Check Out This Family Photo, Bruh!

by at .  Updated at .

It's no secret that Tristan Thompson has been openly thirsting after Khloe Kardashian since she dumped him.

Lack of interest was never his problem in their relationship, so that is no surprise.

Khloe has done an impressive job of resisting Tristan's very public overtures, not wanting to repeat past mistakes.

But Tristan is still finding a way to spend time with her. Can you guess what it is?

Tristan Thompson, True and Khloe

Tristan and Khloe are both committed to co-parenting True.

Were not, of course, suggesting that Tristan is only spending time with his preschool-aged daughter as part of a Khloe-related scheme.

But Khloe's fans are just plain uneasy seeing him spend time around her, after the ways that he has won her back in the past.

The Thompsons

However, Khloe and Tristan vowed to continue to co-parent their daughter without a fuss.

That seems to be what they were doing.

True is taking dance classes, and the pair were spotted on Tuesday walking her there in Calabasas, TMZ reports.

Khloe Matches With True

"Together" can be used a little loosely, here.

The report says that Khloe and Tristan arrived in separate cars.

If anything, that decision emphasizes their dedication to co-parenting, but to doing so within careful boundaries.

Smirking at Khloe

Khloe and Tristan are no longer romantically entangled, but that's still a relatively recent development going back, at the most, a few months.

This spring, Tristan was very publicly accused of cheating.

A young model, who had believed him to be single at the time, shared a timeline of their alleged affair alongside some ... not-so-public physical details.

Khloe Kardashian Halloween Photo

It has never been clear if that story was demonstrably proven to be true.

But whatever went down behind the scenes, it sounds like Khloe believes it.

And for what it's worth, the model -- the gorgeous Sydney Chase -- says that she showed her attorney receipts to defend against any legal actions.

Tribute to Khloe

On the surface, Khloe and Tristan are just playing their roles -- authentically -- as True's parents.

Clearly, they both wanted to be there for her dance class, and she must have wanted them both there.

(Yes, strange as it is to think, True is three now -- that is generally old enough to talk and express your wishes)

Twinning Alert!

However, recently, Tristan went so far as to appear to threaten Lamar Odom after the older man was flirty with Khloe on Instagram.

Apparently, this circus tent only has room for one cheating clown, and Tristan intends to fill those (oversized) shoes himself.

Khloe has two infamous cheaters as exes, and they fought over her? That has to be awkward.

Outside with Tristan and Khloe

Of course, Tristan has probably seen a lot of flirty comments receive angry reactions -- namely, his own comments.

Khloe's fans are always quick to call him out and dogpile on him when he starts posting transparently horny emojis under her thirst traps.

He had his chance, he blew it. He had another chance, he blew it. He had another chance, and blew that one, too. Enough is enough is enough.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Khloe Kardashian Biography

Khloe Kardashian in Soho
Khloe Kardashian is only famous for being the sister of Kim Kardashian. She stars, along with the rest of this stupidly-named family, on... More »
Born
Full Name
Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Photos

Khloe Kardashian Showers Outside
Khloe Kardashian in Blue by the Seaside
Tristan Thompson, True and Khloe
Khloe Kardashian at the Reunion
Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian at the Reunion
Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Mega-Lips in May

Khloe Kardashian Quotes

I did wear fur and they wanted to educate me on the brutal ways in which animals are skinned for their pelts.

Khloe Kardashian

They released me early because I was a threat to the prison.. The whole prison was on lockdown. It was actually really scary.

Khloe Kardshian [on early prison release]

Khloe Kardashian Videos

Khloe Kardashian: YES I'm Back with Tristan Thompson! AGAIN!
Khloe Kardashian: YES I'm Back with Tristan Thompson! AGAIN!
Khloe Kardashian Reconsiders Second Kid With Tristan Thompson. Gee, Wonder Why?
Khloe Kardashian Reconsiders Second Kid With Tristan Thompson. Gee, Wonder Why?
Kim Kardashian to Addison Rae: Are You Having Sex With Kourtney?!
Kim Kardashian to Addison Rae: Are You Having Sex With Kourtney?!