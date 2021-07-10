Tristan Thompson Threatens Lamar Odom: Leave Khloe Kardashian Alone or DIE!

Look, Khloe has never been great at picking men.

It's actually pretty remarkable how bad she is at it.

In the early days of Keeping Up with the Kardashian, she didn't have many relationships, but the ones she did have didn't have very happy endings.

When she met Lamar Odom and quickly married him, we'd hoped things would be different -- they were adorable together for the longest time, remember?

Then he very publicly admitted to cheating on her, fell into drug addiction, and a long and sad divorce began.

Khloe had a few relationships after leaving Lamar, but nothing seemed serious, and when Lamar nearly died after an overdose and she dropped everything to be with him and to help nurse him back to health, everyone thought they might get back together.

They didn't, of course, and then she landed on another NBA player: Tristan Thompson.

And goodness, what a trip that's been.

Khloe started dating Tristan all the way back in 2016, and ever since then it's been an absolute nightmare.

One good thing did come out of the relationship -- their daughter, True, who bas born in April of 2018.

But right before she gave birth, the whole world found out that he had been cheating on her.

It was unclear for a while whether or not their relationship would survive that scandal, but it did, and then less than a year later, it was revealed that Tristan cheated on her again, this time with family friend Jordyn Woods.

This time, there was no mystery surrounding the breakup -- it was definitely real, and it lasted a while.

Until last summer when, for some unfathomable reason, she started dating him again.

They coasted along until last month when, if you can even believe it, he once again cheated on her.

Khloe seems to be done with him, but who knows how long that will last.

Especially when Tristan refuses to leave her alone.

He's been all over her Instagram for the past few weeks, leaving heart emojis on her photos and even the little drooling emojis on her racier pics, because he clearly has no shame.

But he's not the only one of her exes that have been enjoying her Instagram posts.

And that brings us to today's story: the one where Tristan seemingly threatens Lamar Odom's life.

So Khloe posted this photo of herself in a bikini, looking very attractive, right?

Lamar noticed first, and left a comment that read "Hottie" with some fire emojis, some hearts, and some of the little faces with the hearts for eyes.

We're not sure what the state of the relationship between Khloe and Lamar is these days, or if there is even a relationship at all, so we're not sure if this is harmless or annoying.

But when Tristan popped up in Khloe's comments a few hours later with some hearts and those gross drooling emojis, well, that's just Tristan up to his same old nonsense.

What he did next, however, is a brand new kind of harassment.

In response to Lamar's comment, he wrote "God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results."

Yikes.

It's pretty clear that he was referencing Lamar's 2015 overdose -- doctors seemed certain that he wouldn't make it, but he miraculously pulled through.

Tristan looks to be telling him that things may not turn out so well for him if he keeps talking to Khloe like this.

This is just painfully stupid, isn't it?

Does Tristan honestly think he's defending Khloe's honor with this? Or that he has any say whatsoever in who talks to her?

Lamar did some terrible things to Khloe, but at least they genuinely seemed to be in love for a while -- meanwhile, it looked like Tristan cheated on her from day one of their relationship.

Does he think that he treated her better?

It's just so bizarre to see him be so possessive and jealous after how much he's humiliated her with his constant cheating.

As of now, Khloe hasn't responded to either of her exes.

Here's hoping she doesn't -- she doesn't need any part of this mess.