Tristan Thompson Still Desperately Thirsting After Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are finally, finally over.

Many fans hope that it will last. Others are afraid that Tristan will somehow win her back.

Tristan continues to beg for Khloe's attention on social media.

Khloe's fans are clapping back, telling him to leave her alone. He's had enough chances.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian will always be linked through their daughter, True.

True is an innocent party -- a precious preschool-aged girl.

Tristan, however, cheated on Khloe so many times ... wasting Khloe's time and breaking her heart.

So when Khloe posts and Tristan replies with red heart emojis, literally hundreds of repliers tell him to STFU.

"Thank you next," quipped one commenter.

"Literally makes such a fool out of her it’s hurtful to watch," another observed.

"She really loved you! You know that?! She really tried!!!" another scolded Tristan.

The follower then demanded: "Could you not be bothered to be better? To be the best for them?!!"

But that didn't stop Tristan from repeating himself again when Khloe posted that gorgeous cerulean beachside pic.

Tristan left three heart eyes emojis.

In response, he received well over a thousand replies, some of which were too harsh to repeat.

"Tristan LEAVE HER ALONE! GTFOH your so annoying," one commenter demanded of him.

The anger at Tristan is palpable.

This isn't just about the fact that he cheated on Khloe and humiliated her so many times.

It's that he has the absolute gall to continue thirsting after her in these very public comments.

Tristan's comments aren't just rubbing salt into the wound.

He has been seen making these public, thirsty comments in the past, also.

Each time ... Khloe eventually took him back. Fans are terrified that this could happen again.

Personal strength does not always mean that someone is immune to making poor decisions for themselves.

Khloe was clearly hooked on Tristan.

Love can make fools of many people.

There was more on Khloe's mind than wanting Tristan's "peek-a-boo dick" or he feelings for him.

She had a dream that True would grow up with both parents together.

Khloe, as a child of divorce who was clearly deeply affected by that in her childhood, seemed reluctant to become a single parent.

But Tristan made that choice for both of them when he decided that his penis' comfort mattered more than his commitment to Khloe.

While fans were confused and distressed when Khloe offered him so many chances and so much forgiveness, she did not deserve to be cheated on.

Fans just have their fingers crossed that she's really, truly done with him this time ... but they're not leaving it up to chance.

That is why Tristan is receiving literally thousands of replies of fans clapping back furiously at him whenever he comments.

Fans want to stay on his case because they worry that, if they relax for even a moment, he'll worm his way back into Khloe's bed and her heart.

True, it's her mistake to make, but fans don't want to see Khloe go through all of this again. No one does.