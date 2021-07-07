Tracie Wagaman: Love After Lockup Star's Tragic Final Words Revealed

Earlier this week, the world learned of the tragic death of Tracie Wagaman.

The Love After Lockup star passed away just days after giving birth to her second child.

She was 41 years old.

Due to Tracie's troubled past, fans were quick to jump to conclusions with regard to her cause of death.

Wagaman had publicly struggled with substance abuse, and LAL viewers were quick to assume that drugs played a role in her passing.

But according to friend and manager Lily Red, Tracie got sober during her second pregnancy, and she remained clean throughout her final days on earth.

Red was the first to share the news of Wagaman's passing, and now, she's addressing the rumors that the reality star's death was the result of an overdose.

On her Instagram page, Lily shared a screenshot of the final text message she received from Tracie.

Poignantly, Wagaman signed off with the words "I'm sober."

It seems that she and Red had suffered a falling out in recent months, but Wagaman reached out to her friend in the days before her death in an effort to make peace.

"Ty Katie. Thnx for explaining everything to me. Now I get it. U don't owe me a dime. Sorry for all the confusion," Tracie wrote.

"I hope you get better emotionally. I really do miss u as a friend. I actually live in an apartment rn. It's nice," she continued.

"I will be doing a live IG tonight. I would still like to keep GOSSIP W THE GODDESS open of that's even possible," Wagaman added, referring to her podcast.

From there, Tracie offered an update on her notoriously rocky relationship with Clint Brady:

"Oh, I'm finally divorced," she wrote.

"Do you want to talk? That's the first thing you have said that sounded like a friend," Red replied.

"That's because I'm sober. Lol," Tracie revealed.

It may be quite some time before we have any new information regarding the cause of Tracie's death.

But for the time being, at least, it seems her passing was not a direct result of drug use.

It was Red who first broke the news of Tracie's passing on Thursday of last week.

"I just wanted to confirm — I have some sad news about Tracie. Unfortunately, Tracie passed away on July 1," Lily said in an Instagram video.

"I’m a little shocked. I think everyone is. I’m not going to release more details at this time. I just hope that we are praying for her family," she added.

"I don’t know what else to say…Keep her family in your prayers. Tracie was loved…Tracie brought a lot of people a lot of joy and she will be remembered.

“I know her family has been notified. I just wanted you guys to hear it from somebody who genuinely cared about her.”

Love After Lockup has featured many, many troubled couples over the years, but few have been as memorable as Tracie and Clint.

Though it was Tracie who was attempting to rebuild her life following a lengthy prison sentence, both parties would be arrested and fall deeper into addiction as the relationship progressed.

With the benefit of his supportive family -- something that Tracie lacked -- Clint was able to avoid any permanent consequences.

After she and Brady went their separate ways, Wagaman briefly dated Matt Baier of Teen Mom OG fame.

At the time of her death, Tracie was in a relationship with a man named Luke Loeira, who spent much of her pregnancy in jail after pulling a machete on a casino security guard.

She and Loeira had reportedly decided to put the child that was born last week up for adoption.

Tracie's brother, Mark, and her mother, Joana, have launched a GoFundMe with the goal of transporting Tracie's body to her hometown of Midland, Texas for burial.

“As many of you know, I lost my daughter,” Joana wrote on Facebook this week.

“We are trying to raise some money to help with the expenses of bringing her home. Anything will be appreciated. Thank you.”

Though it was Tracie's brushes with the law and struggles with substance abuse that made her famous, those who knew her best remember her as a kind, generous soul who always put the needs of others ahead of her own.

Tracie's life was tragically cut short, but there's no denying that she had a tremendous impact during her brief time on this planet.

Our thoughts go out to her loved ones during this enormously difficult time.