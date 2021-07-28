Tori Roloff Tearfully Reflects on Miscarriage: "It Hit Us So Hard"

Tori Roloff was front and center on Little People, Big World this week.

Tragically, however, it was for the worst possible reason.

On Tuesday night's new episode of this TLC reality show, the mother of two and her husband, Zach, were forced to reflect on the miscarriage Tori suffered in March.

"The first couple weeks [of my pregnancy], I was feeling pretty sick, but then leading up to the doctor’s appointment, I’d been feeling better, which, in hindsight I guess wasn’t a good thing," explained Tori via a confessional.

After just two weeks of pregnancy, Tori and Zach told their loved ones they were expecting.

But then the couple went for an ultrasound, and...

“It was all standard,” said Zach.

“They rub the stuff on the belly, the machine gets going and just the tone of the ultrasound tech and the tone of the room kind of shifted, and we realized maybe something’s not right here."

Tori then took over the story and told viewers:

"She can't give it away because she's an ultrasound tech, like, that's not her job, but she said 'sorry' then left the room.

"So then we had to wait for my doctor. She came in and gave me a hug and, you know -- we just knew."

Roloff told followers about her miscarriage on Instagram a few weeks after it happened.

This episode marked the first time we actually heard her talk about it, however.

"Everyone says it's nothing that I did or that we did, it was just this baby wasn't viable for life, but it's hard to not wonder what happened on that day or.... But it is common," she said.

"It happens to more people than you'd think, you just think it'll never happen to you.

"Especially after having two full-term babies with zero complications. I think that's why it just hit us -- especially me -- so hard."

Zach and Tori are parents to a 20-month old daughter named Lilah and a four-year old son named Jackson.

"I just feel so normal already. ... I think that's been the hardest part too, just how quickly it's all happened.

"I just feel normal again and that's hard, yeah," Tori added on air.

Just heart-shattering stuff all around.

Sharing the awful news back in March, Tori wrote on Instagram at the time:

"We were so excited when we found out we were expecting baby #3, and we couldn't wait to share.

"We went in for our first ultrasound at 8 weeks and found out that we lost our sweet baby two weeks earlier."

"I've honestly never felt loss like I did in that moment," she continued.

"I've never felt so sad, angry, and scared in a single moment.

"I had no symptoms of losing [our] sweet angel baby and nothing could have prepared me for hearing our sweet baby was gone."

Tori has since said she and Zach had named their late little girl Hannah.

Over the last few weeks, meanwhile, Audrey Roloff has announced she's pregnant with her third child.

And Isabel Roloff has announced she's pregnant with her first child.

Tori and Zach, meanwhile?

They are struggling to conceive.

"I really thought I would pregnant again by now. So many people told me after a loss it usually happens so fast. That’s not our reality," wrote Tori on July 13.

"Our pastor reminded me this Sunday that God leads us in a way that makes us dependent on Him.

"Following Jesus doesn’t mean there will be no pain- it means that his powers are bigger than our pain. I am a faithful servant and I pray that I’m not forgotten.

"Just like Hannah."

Concluded Tori at the time:

"So that’s where I’m at. Fully dependent on God. Praying that one day we will be able to add to our family. But also giving thanks for the small things.

"I wanted to also say thank you to every single one of you who have shared your stories with me. It in a way makes things easier and harder all at the same time.

"To all those mamas past present and future- love you."