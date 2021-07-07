Tori Roloff Snubs Audrey Roloff, Refuses to Congratulate Sister-in-Law on Pregnancy

So much for a case of sisterly love, huh?

Over this past holiday weekend, Audrey Roloff and Jeremy Roloff surprised Instagram followers in the very best way possible:

They shared a video of themselves and their two kids celebrating in a field, prior to flashing a photo of a sonogram and dropping a baby-related bombshell:

AUDREY IS PREGNANT WITH BABY NUMBER-THREE!

"We’re about to be a family of 5! Our little tie breaker is coming this November!" wrote the former Little People, Big World star, while her husband added:

"Our family’s growing! Maybe I can convince Audrey to get a minivan now."

As you can see below, Audrey's baby bump is already on full display.

Even as occasional critics of Audrey -- who can be rather self-serving and extremely pious -- editors at The Hollywood Gossip are very excited for her, Jeremy and their children, Ember and Bode.

Who wouldn't be psyched for the arrival of a newborn, right?!?

The answer, it seems, is actually someone related to Audrey.

As many observers have noted this week, Tori Roloff has not yet offered up any sort of public congratulations to her sister-in-law.

As other observers have also noted, however, this shouldn't really come as a major shock.

For starters, Tori suffered a miscarriage in March.

"I’ve honestly never felt loss like I did in that moment," Tori said at the time, tugging on every heartstring.

"I’ve never felt so sad, angry, and scared in a single moment.

"I had no symptoms of losing out sweet angel baby and nothing could have prepared me for hearing our sweet baby was gone."

This is one of the most painful things anyone can ever experience and it makes perfect sense that the trauma remains simply too raw for Tori.

Yes, of course, she's happy for Audrey deep down insider.

But her loved ones announcing a baby so soon after she lost her own third child may simply make it nearly impossible for Tori to express any well wishes at the moment.

That's one possibility for Tori's snub.

Another, though, is this:

She doesn't like her sister-in-law!

We're reported many times over the past couple years on the alleged feud between Tori and Audrey, two women who really do seem nothing alike.

Tori is quiet and reserved and seemingly liberal mostly shuns the spotlight, with the exception of her actual time on air as a Little People, Big World cast member.

Audrey?

She tosses out her opinion at all times, even when unprompted, offering parenting advice and trying to sell merchandise and writing books and hosting a podcast and putting herself out there all the time.

Even when folks don't seem to actually want her to be out there.

Hence why Audrey recently said she canceled plans for a third book.

Back in June 2020, Tori hinted that her youngest child Lilah, who is now a year and a half old, had yet to meet her cousin, Jeremy and Audrey's son, Bode... despite the two living very close to each other.

Tori and Zach didn't spend either Thanksgiving or Christmas with Audrey and Jeremy last year, either.

Good luck, meanwhile, finding any social media photos online of Tori and Audrey together.

They are practically non-existent.

In February 2021, Audrey was asked what one of her main “Instagram pet peeves” is.

In response, Audrey said: “I can’t say I haven’t done it, but when someone starts their story with ‘hey friends’ or ‘happy whatever-day-it-is.”

Fans of the popular TLC program then passed along that just before she posted that, Tori’s Instagram Story featured videos of her greeting followers by saying “hey friends.”

Ouch, huh?!?

Perhaps Tori just hasn't gotten around to posting on Instagram since Audrey announced her pregnancy?

Nope. That isn't it.

The mother of two shared footage of daughter Lilah walking and also of her son and daughter posing in honor of July Fourth.

Both uploads took place after Audrey and Jeremy confirmed they were expecting.