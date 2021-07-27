Tori Roloff Pays Tribute to Husband Amid Fertility Heartbreak: "Today. Tomorrow. Always."

Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff are going through a very challenging time at the moment.

But here's the thing:

They're going through it together.

And that's the way it has been for just over six years now.

The Little People, Big World stars have been have been married for almost exactly this period of time, a acknowledged by Tori on Monday via a moving Instagram post.

"6 years with my best friend," wrote the mother of two to open this message, adding by way of tribute to husband Zach:

6 years of laughter. 6 years of being heard. 6 years of dreaming. 6 years of building a family. 6 years of growing. 6 years of celebrating.

"6 years of being loved by you."

Concluded Tori:

"I love you Zachary. Today. Tomorrow. Always."

Tori and Zach are parents to a son named Jackson and a daughter named Lilah, both of whom were born with Achondroplasia... just like their dad and their paternal grandparents.

This s the most common type of dwarfism, as it affects about 1 in 15,000 to 1 in 40,000 people and makes one's arms and legs short in comparison to one's head and trunk.

The couple has also been open about trying to add to its immediate family -- yet facing extreme heartbreak in the process.

This past March, Tori suffered a miscarriage.

"I’ve honestly never felt loss like I did in that moment," Tori admitted at the time, tugging on every heartstring.

"I’ve never felt so sad, angry, and scared in a single moment."

Tori has since shared on social media her challenges of conceiving a third child after this tragedy.

"Today’s hard. I’m not usually a downer, but today’s hard," Roloff wrote on July 13 in anticipation of a new Little People, Big World episode that would feature her miscarriage.

Tori then cited a recent negative pregnancy test and continued:

"I really thought I would pregnant again by now. So many people told me after a loss it usually happens so fast. That’s not our reality."

Adding to the frustration for Tori and Zach of late?

Both sister-in-law Audrey and sister-in-law Isabel told fans this month that they were pregnant.

"Our pastor reminded me this Sunday that God leads us in a way that makes us dependent on Him," explained Tori just over two weeks ago..

"Following Jesus doesn’t mean there will be no pain- it means that his powers are bigger than our pain. I am a faithful servant and I pray that I’m not forgotten. Just like [late daughter] Hannah."

We're sure Tori is happy for her loved ones.

But we're sure Audrey and Isabel's baby news also serves as a reminder of what she lost and what she has been unable to accomplish over the past few months.

"So that’s where I’m at. Fully dependent on God. Praying that one day we will be able to add to our family. But also giving thanks for the small things," the reality star added on Instagram.

She concluded as follows:

I wanted to also say thank you to every single one of you who have shared your stories with me.

It in a way makes things easier and harder all at the same time.

To all those mamas past present and future- love you.