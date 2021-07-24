Thomas Markle Demands to Meet Grandkids: I'll See You in Court, Meghan!

Thomas Markle has not yet met his grandson, Archie.

He has never held his granddaughter, Lilibet.

If the misguided father of Meghan Markle has his way, however, he'll soon be cradling both these youngesters in his arms.

Even if he has to take extreme legal measures to make it happen.

“I will be petitioning the California courts for the rights to see my grandchildren in the very near future,” the 77-year-old former recently told Fox News about Archie, 2, and Lili, 1 month.

Thomas -- who is EXTREMELY estranged from his famous daughter -- also expressed concern for these little people, telling the conservative news organization that he believes Meghan and husband Prince Harry have shown "bad behavior" in their dealings with the royal family.

How could he possibly know anything about this allegation?

He didn't exactly provide any details.

"Archie and Lili are small children. They're not politics. They're not pawns. They're not part of the game," Thomas continued.

"And they're also royal and entitled to the same rights as any other royal."

Thomas hasn't been close to Meghan for decades.

He didn't attend her wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018 due to a heart ailment -- but he then landed himself in scalding hot water after striking a deal with paparazzi members to pose for various photographs.

Since this time, Thomas has dragged Meghan at every opportunity.

The Duchess of Sussex previously told Oprah Winfrey that while she cares for her dad, she can't comprehend why he's worked with the same tabloids that she continues to mistrust.

"I mean, I look at Archie, I think about this child and I go, 'I genuinely can't imagine doing anything to intentionally cause pain to my child,'" Markle explained to Oprah in March.

"I can't imagine it. So, it's hard for me to reconcile that."

Markle said she has little sympathy for Thomas, especially after he confessed to staging the aformentioned paparazzi picture.

Just consider her mother, Doria Ragland, Meghan told Winfrey on a televised ABC special:

"Everyone has accountability. Look, they've hunted my mom down and you've never heard her say a word.

"She's remained in silent dignity for four years watching me go through this."

Meghan and Harry chose to step back from their royal duties in January 2020, making their exit permanent earlier this year.

“I grieve a lot. I mean, I’ve lost my father. I lost a baby,” Meghan also told Oprah this spring, referring to her past miscarriage.

“I nearly lost my name. I mean, there’s the loss of identity.

"But I’m still standing, and my hope for people in the takeaway from this is to know that there’s another side.”

The former actress went on to address Thomas missing her and Harry’s 2018 nuptials, telling Winfrey on air:

“There was such an obsession about anything in my world, including tracking down my parents. And I did everything I could to protect both of them in that media frenzy.

"But for over a year, the U.K. tabloids were trying to find my dad, offering people so much money to try to find his address.

"Once they did, I remember being told, there was a huge headline, like, ‘We found him!’ or ‘We’ve got him!'"

When asked whether she felt a sense of “betrayal” over the situation with Thomas, Meghan explained that she was more upset that he lied when confronted by her and her husband.

“We called my dad, and I asked him, and he said, ‘No, absolutely not.’ I said, you know, the institution has never intervened for anything for us, but they can try to go in and kill this story.

"But if they do this once, we’re not going to be able to use that same leverage to protect our kids one day.

"I said, ‘We won’t be able to protect our own kids one day.’ I said, ‘I just need you to tell me. If you tell me the truth, we can help.'

"And he wasn’t able to do that. And that for me has really resonated, especially now as a mother.”