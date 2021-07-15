The Real Housewives of New York Filming Delayed Amid Cast Chaos: "All Hell is Breaking Loose"

As Gwen Stefani once sang, this $hit is banana. B-A-N-A-N-A-S. Again, the shit is bananas. B-A-N-A-N-A-S.

The former No Doubt lead was crooning about a certain Hollback Girl at the time.

However, according to a bombshell new report, but she might as well have been singing about The Real Housewives of New York Season 14.

With ratings for the franchise dwindling of late, cast members have reportedly been told that filming on the upcoming reunion special has been delayed from August 5 until at least September.

Moreover, the show won't begin shooting for next season until 2022.

What's the problem? What's the hold-up?

"All hell is breaking loose behind the scenes at the Real Housewives of New York. While the cameras are down, the drama is continuing," a source told The Daily Mail this week.

The publication says it spoke to a total of five different insiders, all of whom said that the production company responsible for this Bravo hit is in a panic over all the chaos between the women and executives.

Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Leah McSweeney and Eboni K. Williams have all been allegedly told to just sit back and wait to hear when filming will resume.

"The cast is completely divided and the women are not getting along with each other," continues this report.

"Filming ended with all of the women as friends, but as soon as the show started airing, Eboni K. Williams went to war against her cast mates – particularly Ramona and Luann and the audience is switching off week after week."

Williams actually spoke to TMZ in the wake of these allegations and complained about the way she's been demonzied.

The first-year star also clapped back against speculation that a focus on race this season is to blame for the poor ratings.

Whatever the cause, though, these figures speak for themselves.

The Bravo program recorded its lowest rated episode of all-time last week, earning only 764,000 live viewers.

Last month, Ramona Singer told Williams to basically shut the heck up about politics -- and The Daily Mail alleges that Singer might as well have been speaking for the audience as a whole.

"Our viewers don't want to be lectured to. They want a fun show – tipsy, middle aged women with money fighting about petty stuff," continued one of these insiders.

"Yes, let's talk about the important issues facing our nation, but this cannot be the center of our show.

"It's not what our show is, but week after week, scene after scene, everyone is being schooled by a former Fox News host."

Amid rumors that Singer is about to be fired, The Daily Mail claims that Eboni is pushing to be made the centerpiece of the series.

"Ramona is pissed that someone is leaking against her and that false stories are coming out painting her as a nightmare who is about to be fired," according to a source.

"While Ramona can be a total pain in the ass, unlike Eboni, she is loyal to the show and doesn't want it to tank in the ratings.

"Ramona will also be turning up for the reunion, whenever it will be filmed. She has a lot to say."

As for whether not Singer is really on the way out?

"One Housewife in particular has it out for Ramona and she wants her off the show," concludes this report.

"This Housewife is leaking to news organizations that Ramona is fired in an attempt to push the network to get rid of her...

"[But] Housewives fans who have stuck with the show this season, know what the problem is, and this year it isn't Ramona Singer."