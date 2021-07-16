The Real Housewives of Atlanta Bracing for Major Casting Shakeup [Report]

by at .

Despite a lot of drama in the cast's lives, The Real Housewives of Atlanta is due for a casting shakeup.

Some stars will go. Some will remain with the series. One fan-favorite may make a comeback.

Often, Bravo has a specific plan in mind for how they want the next season to shape up.

This time, it almost sounds like the network is playing it by ear.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Nearly Brawl in Toronto

Inside sources opened up to lovebscott.com about the changes coming to RHOA before Season 14.

According to insiders, production "has no idea who they want to round out the cast and why."

In other words, it's not just that they don't know the names, they don't know what they want them to bring to the table.

Porsha Williams: A Selfie

Porsha Williams is reportedly "seriously considering" bowing out next season.

However, she is filming an eight-episode spinoff about her bizarre whirlwind romance with Simon Guobadia and life with her and her family.

Filming a spinoff could be enough for her ... or it could be a sign that she is sticking with the franchise.

Porsha Williams on TV

For many obvious reasons, Bravo absolutely wants Porsha back.

However, she's no stranger to how this show works, and knows that fans, bloggers, and castmates will delve into her new man.

Simon is her fiance, and she doesn't want her career to destroy her relationship.

Simon and Faylnn Guobadia

After Porsha has watched so many relationships fall apart on the show, she knows how it goes.

And there have already been a lot of reports about Simon with the influx of attention and scrutiny.

With that in mind, insiders suspect that Porsha might sit out for a season or so and stick to her spinoff and Bravo's Chat Room.

Sheree Whitfield on Bravo

Sheree Whitfield could be returning to the series, it is reported.

If so, she would be doing so with the salary of a "starter Housewife."

Meanwhile, Hampton may join the new season as a full Housewife, but it would be at a similar pay rate.

Marlo Hampton

However, Marlo's reported offer could be contingent upon what's up with Cynthia Bailey.

If Cynthia does not return, that could free up her "hefty" salary to be divided among others.

Since her storyline seems to have wound to a close, it seems likely.

Kenya Moore Speaks to Kandi Burruss and Cynthia Bailey

Last season saw new additions, Drew Sidora and LaToya Ali.

As is sometimes the case with new Housewives, they are not expected to return.

At least, not to the main series.

Kenya Moore Stands with Cynthia Bailey

Spinoffs can be opportunities for multiple people, not just for the titular stars.

Drew, for example, has been filming with Porsha for Porsha's spinoff.

That's not the same as being a Housewife or Friend thereof, but it's not nothing.

Kenya on The Real Housewives of Atlanta

The possibility of new faces doesn't mean that it will be a fresh new season.

It is reported that Kenya Moore and Kandi Burruss are absolutely, definitely returning.

If Porsha, Sheree, and Marlo do return, then that would mean that we already know five cast members ... maybe.

NeNe Leakes Says Eff Kenya and Her Bad Skin, Okay?

Since production is reportedly looking for seven cast members, that leaves two slots to be filled.

If you're thinking that they'll ask NeNe Leakes to step in, reports say that this is absolutely not the case.

We should note that Cynthia has stated that she has not been fired, so it's possible that she could return ... even if she is not expected to at the moment.

Show Comments
Tags:

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Photos

Yovanna Momplaisir at the Season 12 Reunion
NeNe Leakes Speaks to the Camera About the Greece Trip
Kenya Moore Speaks to Kandi Burruss and Cynthia Bailey
Kandi Burruss Listens Sympathetically
Kenya Moore Stands with Cynthia Bailey
NeNe Leakes Says Eff Kenya and Her Bad Skin, Okay?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Quotes

[to Kenya Moore] You best hope nothing happens to me, because you might not have a job. I'm your storyline. I sustain your career . . . I built you, so stop playing games.

Apollo Nida

[to Kenya Moore] "You a sneaky, trifling slut."

Phaedra Parks

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Videos

Porsha Williams: I'm NOT Pregnant! This Isn't a Shotgun Wedding!
Porsha Williams: I'm NOT Pregnant! This Isn't a Shotgun Wedding!
Porsha Williams Confesses: I Slept with the Stripper, Okay?!?
Porsha Williams Confesses: I Slept with the Stripper, Okay?!?
Male Stripper Denies Banging Real Housewives, Does Not Want "Extra Mileage" on Dong
Male Stripper Denies Banging Real Housewives, Does Not Want "Extra Mileage" on Dong