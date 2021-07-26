The Duggars: Are They Being Silenced by TLC?

In the wake of Josh Duggar's arrest three months ago, nearly all of this accused pedophile's family members issued a statement.

How could they not, right?

How could Jim Bob, Michelle and their sons and daughters not at least offer some kind of comment after Josh Duggar was accused of downloading sexually graphic video of children under the age of 12?

As you may have noticed, however, there's been very little said about Josh over the past several weeks.

Granted, this may be due to a lack of any real development in his case.

The father of six will stand trial in November in two charges of child pornography possession and could face up to 40 years in jail if found guilty on both counts.

While he waits to learn his legal fate, Josh is holing up with family friends in their Arkansas home, banned by a judge from spending any time alone with even his own children.

(He's also waiting, of course, for the arrival of his seventh child with wife Anna. Which is a whole different, very sad story.)

So... are Josh's family members remaining quiet because they just don't have anything to remark upon?

Or might they not even be allowed to say anything these days about the entire ordeal?

Allow us to explain...

In June, following a great deal of backlash, TLC finally canceled Counting On.

“TLC will not be producing additional seasons of Counting On,” the network said in a simply statement at the time, adding:

“TLC feels it is important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately."

As previously reported, Jim Bob Duggar will allegedly lose about $850,000 per year as a result of this cancelation.

This is the approximate amount the family made for a season of the 19 Kids and Counting spinoff -- and, as various sources have alleged, Jim Bob went ahead in recent years and pocketed almost the full amount.

He doesn't seem like a very good person.

Aside from losing money due to the Counting On situation, however, an insider has also told The Sun that the show's cast members can't go looking for other work at the moment because they're contractually obliged to work for TLC...

... or no one at all.

The contract may also stipulate that no Duggar is permitted to discuss Josh in any real detail.

"They will be doing everything they can to get out of them, and be looking at future projects either on TV or with brands," The Sun recently reported, adding:

"The contracts also mean the family can't speak too much about the show, it being canceled, or how Josh's arrest has affected the family.

"They have to be very careful.”

Careful would definitely described how the family statements on this topic have been crafted thus far.

Said Jinger Duggar and her husband after Counting On got the axe:

We are grateful for TLC giving us the opportunity to be on their network over the years and their kindness towards the Vuolo family. It's been a remarkable journey that has opened doors to traveling and experiencing the world in a way that we wouldn't have imagined possible.

We wholeheartedly agree with TLC's decision not to renew Counting On and are excited for the next chapter in our lives.

We'd like to thank our fans, friends and the amazing film crew who have shown us love and support.

We look forward to continuing our creative journey in Los Angeles and seeing what the future holds.

It's a bit weird to not mention Josh at all in the context of the news, doesn't it?

Unless Jinger feared a lawsuit if she did so.

Similarly, Jim Bob and Michelle responded to the cancelation as if it were just the result of poor ratings or something.

Said the awful parents:

Since we began filming so long ago, we’ve had the amazing honor to share our lives, our faith, and our story with you—including some of the most difficult and painful moments our family has ever faced.

We are full of deep gratitude for the love shown to us and the prayers of so many who have sustained us both now and through the years.

We look forward to all the new adventures and endeavors that may come our way, and with so many grown children and wonderful grandchildren, we know our love will only continue to multiply!