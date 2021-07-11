The Bachelorette: Will Tayshia and Kaitlyn Return as Hosts?

Are they in?

Or will they be out?

This is the question that's been floating around Bachelor Nation of late when it comes to an unprecedented step in The Bachelorette history:

A second season in the same calendar year.

As loyal viewers likely know by now, Michelle Young has already been announced as the next franchise lead -- only she'll be going on her romantic journey for a husband not in 2022.

But in 2021.

ABC has not yet announced a premiere date for Young's debut, but we know it will be some time this fall.

What we haven't known, however, is whether or not Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will serve as hosts during Young's search for a husband.

The former Bachelorettes, of course, have taken on this gig for Katie Thurston, helping her navigate her way through cocktail parties and solo dates and group dates after Chris Harrison was forced out of the franchise.

The long-time emcee took a temporary leave of absence several months ago after he mishandled a race-based scandal that centered on past contestant Rachael Kirkconnelll.

The temporary leave became permanent some time later, though.

Harrison will no longer be returning to The Bachelorette.

As for Adams and Bristowe?

Reality Steve Tweeted this weekend that they will, indeed, star alongside Young later this year.

Wrote The Bachelorette spoilers guru on Sunday:

(BACHELORETTE HOST UPDATE): Kaitlyn and Tayshia will be returning to co-host Michelle’s season of the “Bachelorette” when it begins filming later this month.

I’ll have some filming updates, locations, and timelines in my column on Tuesday.

We'd imagine fans will have mixed feelings regarding this news.

Some may have been hoping for a different Chris Harrison replacement.

Others may never get over Harrison leaving the show.

And still others may actually love Tayshia and Kaitlyn and could be jumping for joy right about now.

"I’ve had a truly incredible run as host of The Bachelor franchise and now I’m excited to start a new chapter," Harrison wrote on June 8 via Instagram, adding:

"I’m so grateful to Bachelor Nation for all of the memories we’ve made together.

"While my two-decade journey is wrapping up, the friendships I’ve made will last a lifetime."

Said Warner Horizon, the studio that produces the Bachelor franchise, and ABC Entertainment, in a statement of their own:

"Chris Harrison is stepping aside as host of The Bachelor franchise.

"We are thankful for his many contributions over the past 20 years and wish him all the best on his new journey."