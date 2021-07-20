The Bachelorette Recap: Who Made the Final 4?

No one ever said that searching for true love in front of many television cameras, producers and boom mics was going to be easy.

Katie Thurston learned this lesson the hard way on Monday night.

She opened the latest episode of The Bachelorette by admitting to hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe that she was "struggling" because...

"I have two one-on-ones. And in some ways, I want to continue these strong relationships I have and use that to just strengthen our relationship, especially heading into hometowns."

Despite not really having had any quality time with Brendan Scanzano and Mike Planeta, Thurston chose Greg Grippo to go on the week's first solo date, where she showed him a bit of her life at home in Washington.

In a confessional, Katie said it was important that they get extra time together since "it really has been a while since we've been able to be alone."

The pair therefore tossed around a fish, shared oysters, played a game of football and smooched after giving each other an arrangement of flowers.

"After spending today with him, I feel very confident in our relationship," Katie said in a confessional. "I just need him to really trust in this and be patient and hope that at the end of it, it was worth it."

Of course, based on some recent The Bachelorette spoilers, things with Grippo won't end well.

Not one bit.

"Greg is somebody I'm definitely falling in love with," Katie later admiitted another confessional, as Greg gushed over his potential wiife in his own on-camera interview:

"I think that I've found the love of my life. She's made me love more than I ever thought I could."

Wow, huh?!?

Prior to the group date, Brendan paid Katie a visit to speak with her privately about where they stood -- and, just like that, she ended up sending him home.

"I want you to know that the first night I met you, you were bold and you always put me first and you were always intentional with our relationship.

"You've continued to put yourself out there, you've gone out of your way to make me feel special," she told this contestant.

Sounds great! However...

"I mean, even you being here right now and checking on me means a lot.

"You are somebody that I felt a connection with. I was like, 'This is somebody I really want to get to know more,'" Katie continued.

"But what I will say that is hard for me is because of hometowns being next week, I don't know that we could get there in time.

"At this point, given you coming here and talking to me, I just don't think it would be right to even make you go through that."

On the final group date of the season, Thurston wanted to see Blake, Michael A., Andrew S., and Justin, "have fun and loosen up a bit."

From there, the beautiful brunette took her men to create their own intimate paintings after seeing a series of sensual portraits.

Afterward, Blake said int was "inevitable" that he and Katie would fall for each other... Justin said the pair's relationship felt "natural" ... and Michael A. said he was scared, but told Thurston:

"Nobody can love you like I can."

He was then given a rose.

On the second solo date, Katie and Mike P. consulted with a cuddle expert (for real!), who offered suggestions on how to best cozy up with each other.

"Things are awkward but Katie's very calming. She is a nurturer, and man, do I love nurturers," Mike said.

"She reminds me of my mom. My mom brings a nurturing touch to everything and every situation she comes in contact with. Katie does the same thing."

Unfortunately, though, Katie didn't really reciprocate these feelings.

Said Thurston on air:

"I can't deny the fact that, like, today strengthened us and bonded us more. And it's hard because, selfishly, [I'm like], 'Let me meet his family and keep him here. I want more of him.'

"But also, if I'm being honest with myself and like, the bigger picture of what this is, I know I do have stronger relationships.

"It's tough because today would have had to really taken our relationship to the very top, and it didn't. I just don't think it would be fair to make you go to a dinner with me tonight. I don't think it would be fair to continue our journey and involve our families if deep down I know where my heart is headed.

"It's a hard decision to want to send you home."

Heading into the rose ceremony, Katie told the suitors that she was giving roses to people who she could "see a future" with.

Blake and Justin received the final two roses, while Andrew S. was sent home.

So that was that, right?

WRONG!

The booted bachelor returned the next day to talk to Katie.

Andrew S. said that "it was real" between them and:

"I can really say, you know, I fell for you. That's what, like, makes me, you know, in the pain that I have, it gives me comfort because you know, it's a feeling I've never really felt with anyone.

"I'm super proud of you, and just love the woman you are. You are just incredible."

He even gave her a handwritten note before walking out, which read: "If you change your mind … I'll be waiting."

In response, Katie burst into tears and immediately ran after him. She jumped into his arms and asked him whether he would be interested in continuing forward in the competition.

The shocking answer?

NO!

"I wanted to say yes. I'd love nothing more than to be with her," Andrew S. said in a confessional.

"She f-----g sprinted down the stairs, and I said no.

"But I want my future wife to choose me and, you know, I wasn't chosen. So I had to say no. I don't want to go through this with her again.

"I don't want to be standing at a rose ceremony, waiting for her to not choose me."