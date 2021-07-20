Tarek El Moussa GOES OFF on Ex-Wife: My Fiancee is Hotter Than You, Loser!

Back when Tarek El Moussa and Christine El Moussa got divorced, we praised the former spouses for their maturity.

Here were two people who marriage had ended (in sort of scandalous fashion, no less) and yet they continued to work together, support each other in public and co-parent their two young kids amicably.

It was a refreshing sight to behold.

That was then, however.

Now?

TMZ now reports that Tarek absolutely tore his ex-wife a brand new a-hole on the set of their HGTV reality show, Flip or Flop, last Wednesday.

It apparently got pretty darn vicious.

According to production sources, Tarek went off on Christina simply because she signaled to him that it was time to begin filming.

Offended by the way Christina alerted him to this fact, Tarek allegedly hurled one insult after another at the mother of his son and daughter.

The reality star reportedly exploded on Christina, comparing her to his new fiancée, Heather Rae Young, who he claimed is much "hotter" and "richer" than his former spouse.

Tarek added that he "made" Christina famous, and referred to her as a "washed-up loser."

Finally, Tarek yelled "Look at me, look at me, look at me. It’s called winning" and capped off his rant by screaming at Christina:

"The world knows you're crazy!"

Where on Earth did such anger emanate from?

The same source tells TMZ that Tarek has been upset with his ex ever since Christina confessed to smoking toad venom with her new boyfriend because he's concerned over how this will impact his kids.

The Flip or Flop hosts -- who shot the rest of their scenes on the day in question separately -- share a daughter Taylor, 10, and son Braydon, five.

Christina also has a one-year-old son with her most recent ex-husband, Ant Anstead.

The insider concluded this report by saying that both Christina and Tarek are program executives and "there's going to be tension from time to time, this was one of those incidents."

Tarek and Christina got married in 2009.

Six years later, they got into an argument, which prompted Tarek to run outside and into the woods... with a gun.

"We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution," Christina and Tarek explained in a statement released in December 2016.

"There was no violence and no charges were filed."

Tarek later said he only took the weapon with him for protection against wild animals.

He filed for divorce in January 2017.

"Like any couple, we had our share of issues," Christina told People Magazine shortly afterward.

"But we went through a lot in a short amount of time. We weren't able to properly communicate anymore. It got to the point where we weren't even driving to set together."

Tarek, meanwhile, is now engaged to the aforementioned Selling Sunset star.

Christina, for her part, recently entered a relationship with a new man named Joshua Hall after her second divorce.

Alongside a photo of her cuddling with him on the beach, Christina dropped her drug-related bombshell this month, writing:

"I met Josh when I wasn’t in a state of fear or fight-or-flight...

"I had taken time off social, hired a spiritual coach and smoked a Bufo toad (which basically reset my brain and kicked out years of anxiety in 15 mins)."

She continued:

"When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore.

"I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit.

"We’ve had a few solid months of just us getting to know each other and I’ve loved every second of it. So-called 'fame' provides so many things but it comes with a cost. They build you up then tear you down."

She concluded:

"I may be a bit crazy and I'm definitely not perfect but I will never live my life based on other people's judgments or opinions.

"We pride ourselves on never judging others and always wanting others to be happy and we wish others would have the same respect."