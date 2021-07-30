Simone Biles: Listen Up, Losers. I Didn't Quit the Olympics!

Simone Biles is best known for jumping, twisting and tumbling.

But the greatest gymnast in United States history has now come out swinging.

Earlier this week, Biles withdrew from the team competition at the 2021 Olympics, citing mental health concerns for her surprising choice.

"Simone will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether or not to participate in next week's individual event finals," read a statement on her behalf.

In response to Biles making this unexpected decision, a bunch of ignorant trolls on the Interrnet have slammed the multiple-time Gold Medalist, daring to accuse herr of being weak.

Some have even dubbed Biles as a quitter.

Yes, the same Biles who has overcome numerous injuries to reach this stage... who has multiple athletic moves named after her because no one else in history has accomplished them... and who was the victim of a serial sexual abuser for many years.

People can really suck, can't they?

Biles doesn't need this celebrity gossip website to defend her, however.

The superstar has gone ahead and done so herself.

"For anyone saying I quit. I didn't quit, my mind & body are simply not in sync as you can see here," Biles wrote on Thursday.

"I don't think you realize how dangerous this is on hard/competition surface nor do I have to explain why I put health first."

The two-time Olympian added: "Physical health is mental health."

Since Biles went public with her struggles, a number of other gymnasts has rushed to her defense.

They've explained how one must have one's mind exactly right and exactly focused -- or else one can miss a landing by a quarter of an inch and end up paralyzed.

In her new post, Biles emphasized this point and continued to hammer her critics.

"I didn't have a bad performance & quit," Biles asserted again.

"I've had plenty of bad performances throughout my career and finished the competition.

"I simply got so lost my safety was at risk as well as a team medal. Therefore the girls stepped up and killed the rest of the competition & won silver QUEENS!!!

"Hence why we have 4 team members bc ALLLLL of us can compete in team meet. Not just me."

In a follow-up yesterday, Biles wrote:

"No this was not happening before I left the USA," and "It randomly started happening after prelims competition the VERY next morning.

"By that time NO an alternate was not allowed to be placed in my position for you 'know it alls.'

"We have 4 on a team for a reason. I chose to not continue team competition in jeopardizing losing a medal (of any color) for the girls/US also for my own safety and health."

Biles also spoke to a follower about "twisties," which is a phenomenon gymnasts experience where they lose their understanding of where they are in the air.

This, as you can imagine, places them at risk of injury when they land.

The gymnast said for her, she "literally can not tell up from down. It's the craziest feeling ever. not having an inch of control over your body.

"What's even scarier is since I have no idea where I am in the air I also have NO idea how I'm going to land or what I'm going to land on."

What does the future hold for Biles? She can't say for certain right now.

Will she go on tour after the Olympics, as previously planned and scheduled?

"No more twisting for me on tour hahaha simple fix but unfortunately in my Olympic routines I do a ton of twists on each event," she replied.

We continue to send nothing but our best wishes to Simone Biles, an American icon and role model in more ways than one.