Shanna Moakler's Revenge: I'm Gonna Pawn All the Crap Travis Barker Bought Me!

When the world first learned that Kourtney Kardashian was dating Travis Barker, it was widely assumed that the relationship would be nothing more than a casual fling.

Obviously, that turned out not be the case.

These days, there are constant rumors about Travis and Kourtney getting engaged, and some fans are convinced the couple is secretly married.

While their fans with thrilled with the breakneck speed at which this relationship is moving, at least one person is openly unhappy about it.

Travis' ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, has been critical of his new relationship from the very beginning -- and she has not been keeping her complaints to herself.

In fact, it seems that Shanna has delighted in returning to the tabloid headlines by being a constant thorn in Kourtney's side.

Perhaps Moakler would have preferred that Travis remain single, so that she could stick to shilling weight loss teas in a state of semi-anonymity.

But it's hard to believe that she's not enjoying the attention at least a little bit.

It all started when Shanna complained about Travis and Kourtney's PDA, but she's since made it clear that she doesn't approve of any part of their relationship.

She's now reached the point where she doesn't even need to say anything in order to remind the world that she's not a fan of Kravis.

Instead, Shanna can just let her actions speak for her -- and her latest stunt is speaking volumes.

“Shanna is scoping out auction houses to auction off sentimental things that Travis has gotten her when they were together,” a source close to the model tells In Touch.

Obviously, she's aware that in doing so, she'll be drawing more attention to her hostility toward her ex.

After all, Shanna and Travis have been divorced since 2008, and she's just now auctioning off the stuff he bought her?

Sounds like she's not motivated by a need for money.

Insiders say the main thing that infuriates Shanna about Travis and Kourtney's relationship is that her kids are 100 percent Team Kourtney.

“Their coparenting relationship has hit rock bottom. She wants to get rid of everything that reminds her of him and reminds her of the happier times,” says the source.

This is a far cry from Shanna's earlier comments, in which she made it sound as though she and Travis were on the same page with regard to their two children.

“The one thing that we do agree on, even though we didn’t work out romantically, is putting our kids first — and that’s one thing that we’ve always agreed on,” Moakler said during a recent podcast interview.

“We do what’s best for our kids. You know, we have shared custody, but we don’t even really go by an agreement anymore. You know, we just kind of work together.”

In recent weeks, Travis and Shanna's 15-year-old daughter has been quite critical of her mother, as well as Moakler's relationship with boyfriend Matthew Rondeau.

"Everybody thinks my mother is amazing. Matthew is nothing but awful to her. Not only that, but he cheats on her,” Alabama wrote on Instagram.

“My mom has never completely been in my life. Can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mom? Did your moms ask to see you on Mother’s Day [because] mine didn’t,” she continued.

“I’m done keeping it a secret, reality shows.”

Matthew, on the other hand, insists that all is well in his relationship with Shanna.

“Our love is real. We had our ups and downs in the past but never have we cheated on one another,” he recently wrote on social media.

“She’s an amazing mother, and I am with her because she loves and cares so much about her family. That’s just one of the reasons why I love her so much.”

We hope that Shanna and Matthew are as happy as they claim -- but we can't help tninking that she wouldn't be so angry at Travis if they were.