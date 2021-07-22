Scheana Shay: Finally Engaged to Brock Davies!

For Scheana Shay and Brock Davies, first came love.

And then came the baby carriage.

And now? After all this time dating and all this intimate time being together?

Some time down the line, we can at last confirm, will come the much-anticipated marrriage.

In exciting news broken by E!, Shay and Davies recently got engaged, as they celebrated the occasion on Tuesday night with Vanderpump Rules co-stars James Kennedy, Raquel Leviss and Ariana Madix.

Shay was wearing a giant diamond ring and the group toasted the development at a Los Angeles restaurant called Craig's.

"Brock and Ariana kept grabbing Scheana's arms and looking super happy and excited for her," an onlooker told this outlet on Wednesday.

"Scheana looked really happy and her and Brock look really in love. They were cuddling at the table and laughing the entire night."

Scheana and Brock have been a romantic item since November 2019 -- and welcomed a daughter named Summer on April 26.

"My heart is SO FULL.

"On the morning of 4/26/21 we welcomed to the world Summer Moon Honey Davies, weighing in at 6lbs 12 oz," Scheana wrote online, prior to dropping a frightening bombshell:

"Almost 24 hours after being induced, my blood pressure was extremely elevated. I was diagnosed with preeclampsia, which has now turned into HELLP syndrome."

Added the long-time Bravo star of her diagnosis and her good fortune:

"My doctor said I was lucky, and we caught this just in time to treat as it's very unusual to be caught so late, in postpartum...

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out and sent their love and thank you to the amazing staff here at Cedars-Sinai.

"We are definitely feeling all the feels and just so excited to be Summer's parents!!!"

Now, based on this exciting development, Shay is likely feeling all the feels once again.

On Mother's Day, the relatively new parent gushed:

"Becoming a mom has been the most amazing gift I have ever received.

"@summermoon I will always and forever love you endlessly and protect you. You have changed my life."

Scheana later said that her daughter is "one lucky girl," she she paid tribute to her now-fiance on Father's Day.

"You are the most amazing, hands on and loving father I could ever ask for for our daughter," she wrote on June 20.

"From day one @summermoon has felt love and comfort from you.

"You can clearly see where her happy place is (and it's mine too) Happy Father's Day honey!!!"

Davies is a personal trailer and rugby player with two kids from a previous relationship.

The model was married to Mike Shay from 2014 to 2017.

She then reconnected with her ex-boyfriend Rob Valletta before dating Bachelorette alum Robby Hayes and her SUR coworker Adam Scott.

At last, however, she's truly found The One.

“He treats me the way I deserve to be treated, and never have been,” Shay said awhile ago about Davies, noting that her fellow cast members approved of the relationship as well.

“It’s not like one person’s like, ‘Yeah, but,’ … Everyone’s like, ‘He’s amazing.’”

And now he is hers forever.

Congrats to the happy couple!