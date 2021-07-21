Sammi Giancola: Is She FINALLY Returning to Jersey Shore?

Folks, let's face it -- Jersey Shore Family Vacation has been a little dull these past two seasons.

In fact, some fans have gone so far as to dub the show Jersey Bore.

Now, the cast and producers aren't entirely to blame for this -- after all, it's amazing they've been able to shoot anything, what with the pandemic severely limiting their options.

And it's tough for any reality show -- especially one whose core cast members have been there from the start -- to keep things fresh after 12 years.

But the fact remains that without a heated conflict like the feud between JWoww and Angelina to keep things interesting, the show is in danger of becoming irreparably stale.

At this point, the best way to producers to liven things up would be to bring in some new blood -- and no, 24 and the Chrises don't cut it.

This show needs someone fresh but familiar, someone who comes with their own built-in storyline ...

... someone like Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola.

Yes, fans were understandably upset when Giancola announced that she would not be returning to the Shore.

But things have changed, and there's reason to believe that Ronnie's ex might be on the verge of a change of heart.

For starters, Sammi broke up with her fiance, Christian Biscardi.

Sammi and Christian were planning to get married in 2020, but they were forced to push their wedding back due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

So in a way, we guess they dodged a bullet.

Here's hoping some of their deposits were refundable!

Anyway, it's been widely rumored that Biscardi was Sam's main reason for opting out of JSFV and being replaced by a sex doll.

(To be fair, she had no prior knowledge of the sex doll part, but knowing her roommates, she probably should have expected it.)

Fans commiserated with Sammi when her engagement ended, but now, they're anticipating a silver lining.

“Please make a surprise on Jersey Shore. Come back, we miss you, Sam,” one follower recently commented on Sammi's Instagram page, according to In Touch.

There's nothing unusual about that on its own -- but here's the kicker:

Sammi actually "liked" the comment!

Okay, so it's not like she replied with a groundbreaking announcement, but usually, Sammi just ignores those comments completely.

So the fact that she acknowledged this one at all is enough to get the rumor mill churning.

Of course, it's possible that Sammi was just being nice and responding to a bit fan flattery.

And it's also possible that Christian wasn't the only factor in her decision to stay away from the Shore.

These days, Sammi's ex, Ronnie Magro, is engaged to Saffire Matos.

But as he's demonstrated so many times in recent years, he still has that explosive temper that created so many problems when he was dating Sam.

As you may recall, Ronnie was arrested on domestic violence charges back in April, and though the charges were eventually dropped, the headlines probably dredged up some unpleasant memories for Giancola.

And the continued presence of Ron could be enough to keep Sam away from the show that made her famous.