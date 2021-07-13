Ryan Oubre and Clara Berghaus: It's Over! Already! Married at First Sight Stars Announce Separation

In a decision that absolutely everyone familiar with their relationship likely saw coming many months ago, Ryan Oubre and Clara Berghaus have announced the end of their marriage.

The Married at First Sight star were featured on this past season of the Lifetime series, becoming one of three couples to choose togetherness on the Decision Day finale.

Alas, you guys.

Alas.

"After taking some time away from cameras, we have reached that point in our marriage where we know it's better to go our separate ways," Ryan and Clara said on Monday in a statement.

"It's not an easy decision to make, nor we do we take these next steps lightly.

"Grateful to all who stood by us, and continue to stand by us as we make this very difficult decision.

"It goes without saying, we remain friends and hope for nothing but the best for each other."

During their run on Married at First Sight season, Berghaus and Oubre faced intimacy issues, disagreeing on how they give and receive affection.

Clara, for example, yearned to hear Ryan say "I love you," and also to make love to her in the bedroom, while Ryan explained that he was hesitant because he had never been felt such strong feelings before.

The project manager and flight attendant nevertheless said they were gonna walk down the aisle to conclude Season 12.

They got married last fall and remained together at least through the Lifetime reality program's reunion special, where they shared encouraging updates and even said they were planning a second wedding.

However, they also noted that Ryan hadn’t said those three magic words just yet.

“I think that I’ve known [his feelings] based on his actions,” Clara said in the May reunion episode. “It’s not super big, romantic gestures. … It’s the little things.”

The two didn’t have interrcourse during the filming of the show, and they played coy when asked if they’d consummated their marriage since shooting ended.

In May, Ryan shared a photo of the pair on Instagram, writing:

"No one will ever know our love story, because it's ours, it's a moment in time that we'll hold on to that no one else can have.

"No camera, no TV, no one else - just us, the only way we would want it.

"This picture reminds me of when I knew we were going to go for it. Thanks for loving me on the days it wasn't like this picture and on the days it was."

Ryan and Clara aren’t the only couple to call it quits after the finale.

Erik Lake and Virginia Coombs reportedly filed for divorce in April, making Vincent Myles and Briana Morales the only Married at First Sight Season 12 alums who are still together.

Of the dozens of couples that have participated in Married at First Sight overall, a mere 13 couples remain married after meeting at the altar on the American edition of the reality series.