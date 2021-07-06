Royal Family Hated Meghan Markle From the Start, Insider Claims

Over the past few years, there's been a great deal of discussion regarding exactly when relations between Meghan Markle and the royal family began to go awry.

Some say the trouble began when Meghan and Kate Middleton argued in the days leading up to Markle's wedding.

Others say the feud worsened every time the Sussexes relocated, beginning when they moved from Kensington Palace to Frogmore Cottage, a decision that was widely regarded as a public insult to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

But one insider says the hostility was entirely unilateral at first -- and it began the moment Meghan was introduced to her future in-laws.

“I was hearing very bad stories from early on that Meghan was upsetting people,” royal expert Penny Junor says in a new documentary entitled “Harry and William: What Went Wrong."

Junor says that the royals quickly concluded that Meghan was “not as charming as she seemed" in her television appearances.

She adds that the royals were not alone in their disgust with Meghan's "showbiz-y" approach to her new life as a member of the world's most famous family.

“Our Royal Family are not celebrities. They are working members of a public institution,” Junor stated, adding that she considers Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey to be the nail in the coffin in terms of the Duchess' relationship with her in-laws.

“I was appalled by the Oprah interview. These are not statements that should be made for public consumption," she said.

"This is the sort of thing that should happen in the privacy of a psychiatrist’s couch.”

As far as we know, Junor is the first public figure to attach her name to that particular brand of derogatory comment.

It's fine to take issue with Meghan's interview, but to jump to the conclusion that she's mentally ill is beyond the pale.

Of course, Junor isn't the only one who's directed appalling vitriol at Meghan in recent weeks.

Last week, journalist Robert Lacy encouraged Meghan to admit that the royal rift is entirely her fault and to apologize to Prince William for being mean.

Yes, this from the country whose citizens once prided themselves on their ability to maintain stiff upper lips.

It's very regrettable that Meghan doesn't withdraw just a little. Why can't she say it was the pressure?" Lacey asked.

"'I was getting used to this incredibly complicated system, I was just pregnant, I couldn't sleep'....'Perhaps in retrospect I went over the top about it,'" he imagined Meghan saying.

It's interesting that Lacey thinks that the American woman of color should accept all of the responsibility here, and not the white royals who were born into unimaginable lives of wealth and privilege.

William has never had to publicly take responsibility for anything in his life, and royalist simps like Lacey think he should go right on being excused for his every problematic action.

Many of these same people will wonder aloud why Harry and Meghan felt compelled to move to America when they enjoyed such an easy, comfortable existence in the UK.

It's horrifying to read this sort of comment and know that it was considered fit for print by a major UK news outlet.

But on the bright side, at least fools like Junor and Lacey serve to remind Harry and Meghan that they absolutely made the right call by fleeing London.