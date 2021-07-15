Roger Mathews Talks 24: I Always Told JWoww She Should Marry a Younger Dude!

Back in March of this year, Jersey Shore fans rejoiced over the news that Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Zack "24" Carpinello had gotten engaged.

On the current season of Shore, we get to see JWoww in the giddy afterglow of Zack's proposal, and she clearly loves showing off the rock he bought her.

Of course, she's even more excited about what the future holds for her and her pro wrestler beau.

So the last thing Jenni wants to talk about these days is her past -- but unfortunately folks on social media can't shut up about her first marriage.

As longtime Shore fans will recall, the union of Farley and Roger Mathews seemed to be a match made in heaven at first.

But the relationship later went awry in a major way.

Farley accused Mathews of abuse and went public with video in which in he screamed at her and shoved her.

Mathews later admitted to putting his hands on her and being a negligent father to the former couple's two children.

Fans were upset by the situation, primarily because they were concerned for Jenni's safety, but also because they were disappointed in Roger.

Mathews played a big role in the original iteration of Shore, and he played an even bigger part in the spin-off series Snooki & JWoww, which ran from 2012 to 2015.

And it's a resurfaced scene in that show that has Shore fans stunned by Roger's ability to predict the future.

During one of the lighthearted "arguments" that accounted for much of Jenni and Roger's time on camera, Mathews suggested that Farley should "date a 24-year-old after [him]."

Obviously, the comment was meant in jest, as Jenni and Roger were already married by this time.

And their relationship status led to JWoww to make an equally prescient comment:

Jenni joked that Roger would always "love talking divorce," he retaliated by calling himself a "realist."

Is it us, or did this man just call his shot like Babe Ruth in the 1932 World Series?

Just as Roger predicted, he and JWoww got divorced, and she went on to date a 24-year-old.

What he probably didn't anticipate, however, was that the younger man would be the most mature of any the guys Jenni has been with during her time as reality TV star.

On the most recent episode of Shore, Vinny asked Zack how he felt about becoming a stepfather.

Zack offered a heartwarming response, telling the guys that he already thought of Jenni's kids as family.

Now, we're sure Roger would be the first to admit that he made some major, major mistakes during his relationship with Jenni.

Fortunately, it seems that he's committed himself to the work of doing better in the future.

Against all odds, Jenni and Roger have managed to work out civil co-parenting relationship.

And at the end of the day, if Jenni, Roger, and Zack are all able to make the happiness and welfare of those kids their top priority, then this once-messy situation could really be turned around.

We look forward to seeing it.