Robyn Brown: All the Signs She Really is Pregnant (with Kody's 19th Child!)

This much we know about Robyn Brown:

She is Kody Brown's only legal wife, having exchanged actual vows with the Sister Wives patriarch in 2014.

This much most fans assume about Robyn Brown:

She is Kody's favorite spouse, considering the way he talks about her and all the time these two spend with each other.

And this much a select number of observers are now seriously wondering about Robyn Brown:

Could she be pregnant?!?

We asked the same question about Robyn's womb back in April and we understand how sensitive of a topic this is; it's not really appropriate to stick one's nose into another's very personal business -- and then to publicize it on the Internet.

We can't help what others are saying on social media, however.

At 42 years old, Robyn isn't especially old to be having another kid, either, and enough fans out there believe certain clues point to a bun very much being in her polygamous oven.

Clue #1: Brown has not Tweeted since April.

Clue #2: Brown has not interacted online with either Janelle, Meri or Christine in several weeks.

Clue #3: Brown herself said on a Sister Wives episode this past season that she had a possible desire to conceive one more time.

"Women talk about that feeling of like, 'Oh, I'm done.' I've never really got that," Robyn confessed to her husband on this April episode, making it clear she doesn't feel completely satisfied as a parent.

At her semi-advanced age, Robyn would be considered a "geriatric" mother by the medical community, but she's certainly capable of having another baby

(She's already a mother of five; three from a previous marriage and two from her relationship with Kody.)

"You know when you're young and you're just thinking about having children and people will say, 'How many kids are you going to have?'" Robyn posited to cameras on air.

She then answered her own query.

"I would always say, 'Just as many as I'm supposed to have. As many as I've made promises to."

Robyn concluded on this topic at the time, growing emotional:

"It is, it's a big deal to me. To make sure, to make sure all my babies are here with me. That's all."

Just doing some basic math here, the aforementioned installment was filmed back in 2020 and aired this spring.

Robyn couldn't have gotten pregnant any time shortly after shooting this discussion with Kody... or else we'd be celebrating her sixth child by now.

Could this feeling have remained with the 42-year old long after the season wrapped up, though?

Could she have felt an overwhelming parental need and could she now be expecting? Many Reddit users think so.

"Is Robyn pregnant? She has been MIA. Meri and Christine are pretty active on social media and it appears they haven’t seen each other," theorized one person on this platform.

Replied another:

"She’s 42 so it’s not far from the realm of possibility. Now would I have a baby at 42? No. Would Robyn? Absolutely."

Robyn and Kody are parents to son Solomon, 9, and daughter Ariella, 4.

Robyn is also mom to Dayton, Aurora and Breanna from her first marriage.

Kody has 18 children overall with his four wives, Robyn, Meri, Christine and Janelle.

Back in April, meanwhile, he also became a grandfather.

As for how Kody responded when Robyn told him on air that she might want another son or daughter?

"I'm caught in a conundrum, completely. You know, this is what I've always done, this is what I've always been," he told the camera.

"I've always been fathering and having special experiences with little people 'cause they're just sweet."

He also said there's "real joy" in having a baby.

However, he also seemed mostly over the idea of being an active dad.

"I'm literally having a hard time keeping my head from wobbling," Kody said to viewers.

"Ariella's jumping on the couch trying to find out how high she can go. If I looked in the mirror, I would just see this guy that looks like bloodshot eyes, hair's just frazzled. 'Can you just go to sleep?'"

It's "mental exhaustion," trying to keep up, Kody noted.

He did appear to leave the final say up to Robyn, though, which make sense because -- let's face it -- she'd be the one truly raising any newborn.

