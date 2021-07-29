Rihanna Hurls Shade at Ramona Singer, Ignites Least Expected Feud of 2021

Go ahead, Rihanna.

Take a bow.

You just uploaded perhaps the most surprising Instagram post of the past calendar year, stepping into a feud between two Real Housewives of New York City cast members and making it clear exactly where you stand.

On Team McSweeney, it appears.

On the latest episode of aforementioned Bravo hit, Leah McSweeney name-dropped Rihanna while in a playful scuffle with castmate Ramona Singer.

"Let me promote Leah Mob or Mob something," Singer said mockingly to McSweeney, who fired back at her co-star as follows, referencing her clothing line:

"You aren't exactly my demographic, so it's all good."

Added the reality star: "I already have Rihanna wearing my s---, you think I need you wearing my s---?"

As it turns out, McSweeney was right.

"After the episode aired, Rihanna went right ahead and posted a photo of herself wearing a shirt from McSweeney's clothing collection.

She paired it with an array of gold-colored jewelry pieces, sunglasses and a furry black bucket hat.

Alongside the fashionable snapshot, Rihanna also shared a video of the Real Housewives scene in question, as she wrote, "what was said @ramonasinger ? 😂 #RHONY."

In the comments section of Rihanna's page, in response to this show of support, McSweeney shared a thankful message with the artist, writing:

"I love you so much."

We all love Rihanna so much, let's be honest.

Relatedly, the Instagram account for Bravo's Watch What Happens Live also tuned into the drama, remarking on the post:

"Like this comment if you think Rihanna should come on #WWHL soon to spill all the Bravo tea."

McSweeney's streetwear brand was founded back in 2004.

It features shirts with bold sayings such as "Good d--- will imprison you" and "Well behaved bitches seldom make history."

How the heck did Leah get Rihanna on board as a spokeswoman?

Explained the star to Bravo last year:

"One of my most memorable New York City nights had to have been when I went to a Met Gala afterparty.

"I got introduced to Rihanna and she thought she knew me already -- and she gave me a huge hug and was like, 'I know you!' and I was like, 'Actually, you don't know me. But, you wear my clothing line.

"You wear my brand, and thank you for that.'"

Continued McSweeney, completing this awesome story:

"She was like, 'You're the girl that does that brand?' and I was like, 'Yeah!' She was like, 'Oh my god, come here!' [She] gave me a huge hug again and she was just so cool.

"That's definitely one of my best New York nights."

Welp. There you have it.

Your move, Ramona.

Although, from what we hear, your next move may be looking for a new job.

Singer is about to be fired, folks.