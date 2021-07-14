Prince William to Prince Harry: I Will Destroy You!

It's about to be on, Royal Family followers.

Even more so than it has been over the last several months, that is.

According to a journalist at The Daily Mail named Charlotte Griffiths, Prince William isn't happy these days.

Not with The Queen. Not with how things are unfolding in and around Kensington Palace. And most certainly not with his traitorous brother, Prince Harry.

Ever since Harry and his lovely wife, Meghan Markle, resigned from their official duties and peaced out of England for America, Queen Elizabeth II had been trying to make peace.

She hasn't trashed the couple in public or hurled them under any of London's famous double-decker buses, not even after Harry and Meghan sat down with Oprah Winfrey in March.

As you very likely know by now, the world famous couple used that interview to expose numerous secrets about William's loved ones, spilling some rather damning tea in the process.

Markle said her requests for help with her mental health struggles were totally ignored, for example.

In the wake of these bombshells, William remained mostly quiet.

But that may soon change, Griffiths surmises.

"William had felt that the smoothing over hadn't been working for quite a long time at that moment," she says, predicting that the feud between these two princes is about to turn especially ugly.

"He felt decisive action was needed, that he needed to play them at their own game."

What might this mean?

We can't say for certain, but William appeared to toss some passive aggressive shade at Markle just a couple days ago.

After England lost in the Euro2020 soccer tournament final on Sunday, a bunch of moronic fans went after three Black players who missed key penalty kicks, being all racist and awful on social media.

In response, Prince William told them to shut the heck up.

"I am sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night’s match," he wrote on Monday afternoon.

"It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behaviour.

"It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable."

This, of course, was a much-needed and welcome response by William.

But here's the thing:

In the aforementioned sit-down with Oprah, Markle said that at least one prominent member of the Royal Family was worried that her son would be too dark-skinned.

She both directly and indirectly called out various examples of racism that she's experienced as a person of color within this very wealthy and exclusive universe.

What did William say in response to these accusations? To Markle candidly admitting that her in-laws and those who work for them have a tendency to be, well... very racist?

He said nothing at all.

And this did not go unnoticed by observers around the globe, who slammed William for his hypocrisy in taking issue with race-based taunts against soccer players -- but not against his own sister-in-law.

Neither Harry nor Meghan has spoken out about this double standard.

But we'd have to imagine they also took note of it.

Markle, of course, gave birth to her second child in June.

She and Harry are happily settled down in California these days, two young kids at home and nary a racist Royal Family member to worry about.

We'll maybe soon find out what Williiam has in mind in terms of revenge against Meghan and Harry, but we feel pretty safe at this point saying the following:

He's already lost.