Prince William and Kate Middleton: We're So Much Happier Than Harry and Meghan!

They say the best revenge is living well.

And it seems that Prince William and Kate Middleton have accepted that maxim as their guiding principle in their ongoing war with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

As you're probably aware, relations between the two couples are currently at an all-time low.

There was some hope that William and Harry would bury the hatchet at Prince Philip's funeral, but amazingly, it seems that their situation has only gotten worse in recent weeks.

According to insiders, William bashed Meghan as "that bloody woman" shortly after he and Harry parted ways.

Though Harry wasn't present for the comment, he's certainly aware of it by now, as William's bitterness has been making tabloid headlines for weeks.

So the rift between the two couples is at least as deep as always, and it may be worse than ever.

Sources say Kate reached out to Meghan in the weeks after the birth of her daughter, but their interactions have been nothing more than politely cordial.

That might be why the Cambridges have decided to switch tactics.

Now, instead of trying to win over Harry and Meghan, they're trying to lure the public back to their side with what one royal expert describes as a "charm offensive."

"William and Kate have kept a dignified silence but now they're letting their actions do the talking," royal biographer Duncan Larcombe tells Closer magazine, according to the Daily Mail.

"It's almost as if they're sending a secret message to Harry and Meghan saying, 'We're going to keep going, we're still here, we're not backing down, we're carrying on. It's a message to Harry that life continues – with or without him."

Yes, Larcombe is convinced that William and Kate's recent tour of charities and sporting events is designed to gin up goodwill among the peasants.

"William and Kate are definitely on the charm offensive right now – and it's working," he says.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl says that all these visits have allowed Will and Kate to "solidify themselves as the nation's sweethearts more than ever recently" in a "quiet, dignified way,"

And as far as the Queen is concerned, the tour couldn't come come at a better time.

Earlier this week, the world learned that Prince Harry is planning to publish a memoir.

There are concerns among the royals that the book while serve as a deadly blow to their already-battered reputation.

Harry has promised that his literary debut will provide new insights into the life of entitled imprisonment that he chafed under in England.

"I myself was trapped. I didn't see a way out. I was trapped but I didn't know I was trapped," he told Oprah Winfrey during his March interview with the American media queen.

"Trapped within the system, like the rest of my family are," he added.

"My father and my brother, they are trapped. They don't get to leave."

If Harry is planning to expand on those ideas in his memoir, it's not hard to see why the royals are frightened -- or why William and Kate would decide to take pre-emptive action.