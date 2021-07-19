Prince Harry to Release Memoir: Just How Scared Should The Royal Family Be?!?

For the record, we don't know whether not Prince William wears boots.

If the polarizing father of three does ever don such footwear, however, we'd have to imagine he's shaking in them right about now.

Because his famous brother just made a major announcement.

And in no way does it bode well for anyone affiliated with the Royal Family.

The Duke of Sussex announced on Monday, July 19, that he's working on a literary memoir to be published by Penguin Random House in late 2022.

In a press release, meanwhile, he barely even tried to hide that his intentions are to hurl his alleged loved ones under a double-decker bus.

“I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become,” Harry said, adding:

“I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story -- the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned -- I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think."

Not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become.

In other words?

Some serious tea is about to be spilled, you guys.

Harry confirmed the plan for his book about a year and a half after he and wife Meghan Markle officially resigned from the Royal Family and moved to California.

This past March, the spouses sat down with Oprah Winfrey and said Kensington Palace ignored Markle's pleas for mental health treatment.

They also said that one prominent member of this seemingly racist family was concerned that their son, Archie, would be born with dark skin.

Added Harry on Monday:

"I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

Accurate and wholly truthful.

It's impossible to read these words and not take them to mean Harry believes so much of what has been said about himself and his wife has been inaccurate and not truthful.

According to this same release, Harry will donate proceeds from the as-yet-untitled book to charity.

“All of us at Penguin Random House are thrilled to publish Prince Harry’s literary memoir and have him join the world-renowned leaders, icons, and change-makers we have been privileged to publish over the years,” Markus Dohle, the CEO of PRH, said in a statement.

“Prince Harry has harnessed his extraordinary life experience as a prince, a soldier, and a knowledgeable advocate for social issues, establishing himself as a global leader recognized for his courage and openness.

"It is for that reason we’re excited to publish his honest and moving story.”

The publisher’s description says the memoir will be “the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape” the former military pilot.

Prince Harry previously spoke out in detail about his and Meghan's experiences in their ABC interview with Winfrey.

During this bombshell discussion, Markle not only said she was "silenced" by the institution and denied help amid a mental health crisis, but also alleged an unnamed member of the Royal family had voiced "concerns and conversations about how dark [Archie's] skin might be when he's born."

A day later, Buckingham Palace released a 61-word statement on behalf of Queen Elizabeth.

Yes, the Queen said the family was "saddened" to hear of Meghan and Harry's challenges and said "Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."

But she also remarked that "some recollections may vary" when it comes to the issues and concerns raised in their interview.

Harry has remained unrelenting, however.

In his Apple TV+ series, The Me You Can’t See, the Duke claimed that various Royals ignored his requests for assistance with his anxiety after his relationship with the Suits alum was made public.

“We [were] followed, photographed, chased, harassed,” Harry recalled during the series, which premiered in May.

“But it went through a whole new depth, not just with traditional media, but also social media platforms as well.

"I felt completely helpless.

"I thought my family would help, but every single ask, request, warning, whatever it is, just got met with total silence or total neglect.”

Just how much worse are things about to get for the Queen and company?

Concludes the official publisher synopsis:

Prince Harry will offer an honest and captivating personal portrait, one that shows readers that behind everything they think they know lies an inspiring, courageous, and uplifting human story.