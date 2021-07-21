Prince Harry: Insider Says Memoir a Huge "F--k You to Royal Family"

Earlier this week, we reported on the news that Prince Harry plans to publish a memoir that will offer new insights into his tumultuous life from childhood to the present day.

Needless to say, the royal family is less than thrilled with this development.

There were hopes that the feud between Harry and Prince William would be resolved either at Prince Philip's funeral or during the recent unveiling of a Princess Diana memorial statue in London.

But insiders say the rift is deeper than ever, and William blasted Meghan Markle as "that bloody woman" shortly after his grandfather's burial.

So as far as the royals are concerned, the announcement of Harry's memoir couldn't have come at a worse time.

Now, Buckingham Palace insiders are lashing out on the Queen's behalf and making it very clear that no one in the Windsor clan is looking forward to Harry's literary debut.

“On what planet does Harry think that this is not a ‘f–k you’ to the family?” one source recently said to the Daily Mail.

The insider made it clear that this is much more than a just another shot fired in the never ending war between Harry and his family.

"This is the no going back moment – the final nail in the coffin of the Royal Family's relationship with Harry,' says the tipster, identified only as a senior palace official.

"The emotional turmoil as they wait over a year for publication is going to be torturous."

It seems that Harry's father, Prince Charles, and his stepmother, Camilla Parker-Bowles, are especially concerned about what sort of family secrets the book might contain.

“Let’s be honest, Harry has never been close to the Duchess of Cornwall," says the source.

"If he documents their fraught relationship in the book it could be very damaging at a time when Charles is laying the groundwork for her to become Queen.”

The insider says that the royals are agonizing over the fact that the book won't be released until after the celebration for the anniversary of the Queen's coronation.

“Who knows what will happen? This book won’t be out until well after the Jubilee, it’s too early to know what will happen yet," the source says.

Harry's cousins Princess Eugenie and Zara Phillips, are also said to be less than thrilled about the book, as their relationships with Harry have become strained over the years.

Harry attempted to put these concerns to rest in his press release about the project:

“I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become," the release read.

"I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learnt — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think," Harry continued.

“I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learnt over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

Clearly, the royals are still suspicious of an ambush, and it's a safe bet that their PR agents will spend the next year attempting to discredit Harry.

It's beginning to look like this feud will never end.