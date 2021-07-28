Prince Harry: I'm Not Planning to Profit Off the Queen's Death, Okay?!?

Prince Harry would like to make something very clear.

Please scoot up closer to your computer screen.

Please listen carefully.

Here he goes...

I'M NOT LOOKING TO CAPITALIZE OFF MY FAMOUS GRANDMOTHER'S IMPENDING DEATH, OKAY?!?

We'd also like to think the Duke of Sussex would love to add the following:

SHEESH!

WHAT IS THE MATTER WITH PEOPLE?!?

Just over a week ago, it was announced that Prince Harry would be writing a memoir.

“I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become,” Harry said at the time, confirming the book will be released in just over a year.

“I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively," he added.

"And my hope is that in telling my story -- the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned -- I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think."

It's been widely assumed that this biography will paint the Royal Family in an especially poor light, considering all Harry and wife Meghan Markle have already said about the former's loved ones.

In short?

They are elitist and racist.

An anonymous insider, meanwhile, predicts that the forthcoming book will serve as a giant EFF YOU to the Royal Family -- and, hey, it very well may.

Harry hasn't felt a need to push back against this kind of speculation.

But a spokesperson for the Prince has now spoken out in response to a report in the Daily Mail that the Duke of Sussex had signed a "a lucrative four-book deal — with the second due out only after the Queen has died."

This spokesperson says that isn't the case.

It simply isn't true that Harry has agreed to write a book contingent on the death of Queen Elizabeth, which would be a rather crass thing to do, almost anyone would have to admit.

Proceeds from Harry's upcoming book and audiobook -- which will cover his childhood in the public eye to his military duty in Afghanistan to becoming a husband to Meghan Markle and father to son Archie, 2, and daughter Lilibet, 1 month -- will be donated to charity.

Added Harry earlier this month:

"I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far.

"[I'm] excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful."

Yup, accurate and wholly truthful.

That's what he said.

Queen Elizabeth therefore may not pass away any time soon and we're sure her grandson will be crushed whenever this does happen.

After reading through Harry's memoir, though? Assuming it's anything like what Harry and Meghan said this March to Oprah Winfrey?

She may wish she were dead.