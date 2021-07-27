Paris Hilton: Pregnant with Her First Child? At 40?!?

We have an exciting piece of celebrity gossip news to share.

Granted, it would have been a lot more exciting to share back in 2007.

But, hey, time, fame and a woman's body can all work in unpredictable ways.

A fact remains a fact, though, and we can now confirm...

... Paris Hilton is pregnant!

Page Six broke this baby bombshell on Tuesday.

The tabloid announced to readers that Hilton is expecting her first child with fiance Carter Reum.

The pair had been hoping to get pregnant for awhile now.

“He’s just my dream guy. … [Carter is] 100 percent [the one],” Hilton said on the Trend Reporter podcast at the time. in January, adding a few months ago:

“We talk about [planning a wedding] all the time and planning our baby’s names and all of that.”

To be clear, neither Hilton nor Reum has yet commented on this rumor.

Nor has any rep for either individual.

On the July 26 episode of her podcast, however, she played a popular baby shower game with guests, including new mother Meghan Trainor.

Paris asked the group to try to sniff out which candy bar was smeared into disposable diapers, with Hilton joking that the game is understandably “weird.”

Hilton and the venture capitalist are both 40 years old.

They got engaged in February.

At the time, they had been dating for one year.

“I am excited about this next chapter and having such a supportive partner,” Hilton told Vogue at the time.

“Our relationship is one of equals.

"We make each other better people. He was absolutely worth the wait!”

Hilton starred alongside Nicole Richie on The Simple Life from 2003 through 2007.

She released one of the first-ever celebrity sex tapes and employed Kim Kardashian as her personal assistant before Kim struck it big, basically taking all the lessons she learned from Hilton...

... and creating a billion dollar empire from them.

Hilton confirmed her relationship with Reum on Instagram in April 2020, posting a photo of her kissing Reum with the caption:

“My favorite thing to do is make memories with you.

"Your kisses are magical.

"I love being yours and knowing you’re mine.”

Last month, Hilton appeared on the Just for Variety podcast, telling host Marc Malkin that while she was focused on starting her own family.

"I am so incredibly happy and in love in my personal life, I’m not really interested in billions anymore,” she said on air.

“I’m more interested in babies."

UPDATE: Paris announced on her podcast that she is not pregnant, after receiving countless congratulatory messages.

"I am not pregnant, not yet. I am waiting until after the wedding," she clarified.

"My dress is being made right now so I want to make sure it looks gorgeous and fits perfectly," Paris added, "so definitely waiting for that part."