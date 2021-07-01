Mike Youngquist Spotted With New Woman After Divorcing Natalie Mordovtseva!

Who is she?

That is the question that 90 Day Fiance fans are asking themselves after Mike was spotted out with a rumored new girlfriend.

As we are all very well aware, Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva are over.

They have both moved on, and now fans are getting their first real look at Mike's mystery gal.

A photo has surfaced of Mike and a young woman, rumored to be his girlfriend.

As the image makes the rounds on Instagram, both in and out of meme format, fans are commenting.

Mike looks great and happy with this lovely lady beside him.

We do not know her name and cannot verify that they are dating until Mike speaks out.

Some 90 Day Fiance stars will pose for photos with fans when approached, so we cannot even rule out that this could be a fake-out.

However, it does seem very likely that Mike is moving on for real.

Weeks ago, Mike was spotted at the airport with his mother, Trish.

Mike is a very tall man (even by my standards) and after this season, his mother is very recognizable.

The unidentified blonde in this photo, who (hair color or no) does not appear to be the woman from the more recent pic, piqued the curiosity of fans.

Mike of course likely understands that any woman between the ages of 20 and 50 who is seen near him will be assumed to be his girlfriend.

At least, we hope that he knows this, because the nature of reality stardom is to be subjected to speculation.

The speculation will continue until either the world collectively forgets about him ... or he offers some clarity.

Mike is certainly still under a non-disclosure agreement.

He cannot spoil his season of the show.

Just because the rest of us know a lot about how things ended up for him doesn't mean that he can confirm anything.

At least, not on purpose.

As it happens, Natalie accidentally confirmed

During a recent contest, she described herself as an alum of 90 Day Fiance, 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, and 90 Day: The Single Life.

Now, you don't go on 90 Day: The Single Life if you're living happily ever after with your spouse.

Natalie had to take down that graphic after letting that slip.

Frankly, it didn't tell fans anything new about her and Mike. Everyone knew that it was over.

Thanks to Uncle Beau, the world found out early this year that Natalie had left Mike.

She walked out in December of 2020 and apparently never returned to Mike's isolated home in rural Sequim.

Frankly, after everything that fans saw about the two of them, it was for the best.

Mike and Natalie had a toxic relationship that only grew worse over time.

Exchanging vicious insults, deliberately hurting each other's feelings, denying affection to the other ... these are not healthy things.

However, there is one thing that we still do not know about their breakup.

We don't know what the final straw was for these two.

They managed to stay together despite numerous dealbreakers.

What was so bad that cruel insults or a canceled wedding weren't enough, but this was? Only time will tell.

It is reported that Natalie is living in Florida with a new man.

Details or even real, concrete confirmation of this are lacking, however.

It's good to take rumor with a grain of salt. Just last year, a lot of people thought that Natalie had had a baby.