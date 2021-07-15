Michelle Young as The Bachelorette: Everything We Know So Far!

We've got a long way to go until Katie Thurston is engaged.

Or at least dating someone exclusively.

Or, at minimum, has cycled through all her potential husbands and realized none are right for you and she's better off seeking true love away from the camera.

The point being: Katie Thurston is The Bachelorette and her episodes are airing on ABC every Monday night this summer.

But executives did something unusual in March:

Upon naming Thurston the next lead on The Bachelorette, they also named Michelle Young the next NEXT Bachelorette.

She'll debut in this role some time this fall, likely in September or October.

So while many television viewers at the moment are tuned in to watch Thurston on a weekly basis and while many fans are scrolling through The Bachelorette spoilers to see who she selects, one pesky question remains unanswered....

... what the heck is going on with Young?!?

Thankfully, we now have a few answers.

According to Reality Steve, Young and her horny contestants are scheduled to kick things off in just a couple of weeks.

Shooting will take place in Palm Springs, California, although the precise location is unknown.

However, Steve does NOT believe that show will take place at La Quinta, where Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’ season were each filmed in 2020.

We may learn a lot next week or the week after, at which time ABC is expected to release the names and biographies of Young's aspiring lovers.

What else can we report?

Due to the mostly-contained nature of the coronavirus, along with the prevalence of vaccine use, Young and her men won't be relegated this year to their shooting location.

Michellle will actually bring several of her suitors to her native Minnesota, where they'll shoot at the Marquette Hotel in Minneapolis for much of August.

There are also expected to be legitimate hometown dates for the first time in awhile.

“Maybe this season we will see more public dates since they are staying in a major city. Kinda like anytime this show goes to a US city, we usually always see dates happen," teased Reality Steve via his blog.

"However, I don’t think that’s the last place they’ll be.

"I do think overnights and final rose ceremony will be in a different location based on the fact I’m hearing filming ends almost two weeks into September."

As for who will figuratively -- and, sometimes, literally -- hold Young's hand throughout her journey?

Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will return as co-hosts of The Bachelorette this autumn, following Chris Harrison being forced out due to his mishandling of a race-based scandal on Matt James' recent season of The Bachelor.

Look for this to be their last time taking on this joint role, though.

The show will likely name a permanent host to take over for Harrison in 2022.