Meri Brown Posts About Mental Abuse, And Now Fans are Really Concerned

Meri Brown may have just sent our a call for help.

But will anyone heed it?

Earlier this week, the veteran Sister Wives star shared a meme on her Instagram Stories page that read as follows:

"Tips for loving someone who has been mentally abuse."

The post tagged The Depression Project, which is an organization started by brothers from Australia... one of whom is an ex-depression-sufferer, the other a counsellor disenchanted with the current mental health industry.

So, yes, Meri is supporting a terrific cause here.

And that may be all the TLC personality is trying to do here, draw attention to someplace where those with mental health issue can get professional assistnce.

It really may be.

However, there are plenty of skeptics out there.

There are plenty of people who have been following Brown's posts and quotes for the last year or so and who think Meri herself has been been mentally abused.

Heck, she just talked about having been manipulated in a separate social media message.

"Ever had those days, those weeks, those months, when things just keep HAPPENING?" Meri asked to open a post on July 8, continuing at the time:

"Doesn't matter how much you work, how much you push, how much you try, something else comes up.

"Sometimes it's just life. Sometimes you have to just learn something.

"Sometimes you're being fully manipulated and you know it."

As you can see above, Meri included a photo of herself in a "Brave" shirt while expressing this sentiment.

It therefore makes a lot of sense why social media users took note of Meri's reference to mental abuse and believe she's citing her own experiences as one of Kody Brown's four spouses.

"I definitely think Meri has been treated badly, and I have empathy for her..." wrote one Reddit user, while another added:

"... Now who she is talking about, who knows. Probably Kody. She probably snapped at someone and now is saying it’s because she was emotionally abused. Which may very well be true."

Last month, the Sister Wives star left Kody and went to Utah in order to open her bed and breakfast back up.

Last weekend, meanwhile, she departed for California in order to attend a LulaRoe expo.

Meri seems to try and get out of Arizona as often as possible because, let's face... why stay there?

What is in Flagstaff for Meri Brown at this point in her life and her relationship?

Kody and Meri got married in 1990.

Three years later, the twosome welcomed sister wife Janelle Brown into their plural marriage... who was followed in 1994 by Christine Brown.

Most recently, Robyn Brown joined the family as Kody's fourth wife in 2010.

In order to adopt Robyn's kids from a previous marriage, Kody filed to divorce Meri, exchanging vows with Robyn and basically ruining his romance with Meri forever.

Speaking to People Magazine in February, Meri opened up about where she stands with her spiritual husband.

"We are in a place where we're just figuring out where we are," she said, at the time, remaining quite vague and mostly negative.

"And, you know, what is happening."

Kody, however, was more direct this year on air.

"I think we miss the idea of us -- we don't miss each other," the father of 18 admitted on a Sister Wives episode.

This guy sucks.