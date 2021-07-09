Meri Brown Screams on Instagram: I've Been MANIPULATED!

Meri Brown just called out Kody Brown on Instagram.

No, not directly. Not by name or anything.

That's never been how this Sister Wives star operates.

Instead, Meri has become known for sharing mysterious quotes on her social media page, leaving followers to wonder whether or not she's referring to her self-centered husband.

In this latest case, however?

There isn't much guessing required.

"Ever had those days, those weeks, those months, when things just keep HAPPENING?" Meri asked to open her latest message.

She did so, as you can see above, while wearing a shirt with one word scrawled across the middle: Brave.

Continued Brown, in seemingly pointed fashion:

"Doesn't matter how much you work, how much you push, how much you try, something else comes up.

"Sometimes it's just life. Sometimes you have to just learn something.

"Sometimes you're being fully manipulated and you know it."

Sometimes you're being fully manipulated?!?!?

Like... but a husband who acted all loyal and loving for the first several years of your marriage and then divorced you for someone else and now acts like you don't exist?

No one familiar with Meri and Kody's relationship can doubt that Meri is talking specifically here about the failed state of their romance.

Just a few days ago, Meri mentioned the terrible choices she's made in the past.

"Don't worry. Power stance is ON!" she went on this time around, shifting tone and perspective and adding fuel to the speculative fire that she's left Kody.

"I'm BRAVE, I'm STRONG, I'm COURAGEOUS, and I WILL do this."

No, she never really says what this is.

We can only assume it means she will overcome Kody's abandonment and find happiness on her own.

Meri concluded by telling her fans that she "will find MY tribe, the people who will STAND with me and not push against me. THOSE are the people that matter."

Meri's post allso comes months after the sudden death of her mother, Bonnie Ahlstrom, although we don't think she's the person who did any kind of manipulating.

It was simply a challenging, tragic and unexpected blow for the long-time reality star.

In March, Meri revealed that Ahlstrom died "suddenly, unexpected and extremely way too soon" at the age of 76.

"I literally don't know how I'm going to do the rest of my life without her," Meri wrote on Instagram this spring.

"Mom, I love you beyond the words I can express here, but I know you know that.

"You are loved, you are missed, and I know you are so happy celebrating on the other side with dad, hugging your daughter and son who left us too soon, reuniting with your parents and getting to know your dad.

"Love them all, hug them all, and be happy. Or rather, just continue filling that space around you with the light that you always do. I love you Mom."

Kody and Meri, meanwhile, got married in 1990.

Three years later, the pair welcomed sister wife Janelle Brown into their plural marriage... who was followed in 1994 by Christine Brown.

Most recently, Robyn Brown joined the family as Kody's fourth wife in 2010.

In order to adopt Robyn's kids from a previous marriage, Kody filed to divorce Meri and exchanged vows with Robyn.

Speaking to People Magazine in February, Meri opened up about where she stands with Kody.

"We are in a place where we're just figuring out where we are," she said, at the time. "And, you know, what is happening."

Kody, though, was more direct this year on air.

"I think we miss the idea of us -- we don't miss each other," the father of 18 said on Sister Wives.