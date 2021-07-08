Meri Brown: God, I Made Some Terrible Choices, Huh?

Meri Brown is looking back and looking forward at the moment.

The veteran Sister Wives cast member has a penchant for sharing cryptic quotes and/or memes on social media that prompt a great deal of buzz and speculation.

Does she do it on purpose? To garner attention? To keep fans guessing? To remain relevant?

We can't say for certain.

But Brown does appear to be stuck in a loveless marriage and may very well be on a continual search for peace and contentment -- and she simply chooses to take followers along with her on this ride.

The latest case in point?

Via Instagrram Stories, the TLC personality just shared a message that reads, in part, as follows:

My story is filled with broken pieces, terrible choices, and ugly truths.

As is so often the case with Meri, she doesn't mention spiritual husband Kody by name in making this declaration.

Based on the many things he has said about her of late, however?

Admitting to the world that there's no spark between the spouses and that they no longer sleep together and that he doesn't have any real feelings for her?

It's extremely hard to believe that Meri is referencing her relationship and the man she selected to anchor it many decades ago.

Still, though, to Meri's credit, she isn't about to let thsoe self-proclaimed "terrible" choices define her life.

She isn't gonna let them bring her down.

Just consider what Brown added about her life in this same meme, writing that "it's also filled with a major comeback, peace in my soul and a grace that saved my life."

We really do admire Meri's attitude here.

For years, she was married to Kody and was considered to be his One and Only.

But then he added more spouses to the occasion, even divorcing Meri after almost 25 years in 2014 in order to exchange vows with Robyn and legally adopt her kids from a previous relationship.

Ever since, tension has been very high.

Heck, based on a report that just re-surfaced, Kody even proposed to a 25-year old back in the day, hoping this woman would serve as a replacement for Meri.

He got rejected, however.

Which is hilarious.

Did Meri sulk? Did she feel for herself, as her romance crumbled and as Kody outwardly looked elsewhere for love and affection.

Perhaps. At times. It would be inhuman for he rnot to have done so.

But Meri now runs a bed and breakfast iin Utah -- all on her own! -- and has clearly found a path that doesn't include Kody.

She's her own strong and independent woman and we simply salute her for taking this approach.

Added Meri in a separate post several weeks back:

"You're a fighter. Look at everything you've overcome. Don't give up now."

Sums it up well, doesn't it?

You just keep doing you, Meri. We're with you every step of the way.