Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Come Clean: William Was the Reason We Left London!

It's been nearly a year and a half since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved to Los Angeles, and by all accounts, the duke and duchess are thriving in their new environment.

Of course, even though they've managed to put thousands of miles between themselves and Buckingham Palace, the Sussexes still can't escape the influence of Harry's family.

The never-ending feud between the two factions is making headlines again this week.

And unfortunately, it's not because the royals have decided to finally stop pestering Harry and Meghan.

There are several reasons for that the bad blood has come to the surface again, not the least of which is the new revelation that Prince William referred to Meghan as "that bloody woman" following Prince Philip's funeral.

"But look at the way that bloody woman treated my staff — merciless," a source quoted William as saying.

Throughout Meghan's tumultuous time as a member of the royal family, much has been made of the feud between William and Harry, and the corresponding conflict between the princes wives.

But now it seems that William's animosity isn't limited to Harry, as he feels a good amount of hostility toward Meghan, as well.

According to a controversial new documentary that premiered on the UK's ITV this week, William was more antagonistic toward Harry and Meghan than anyone else in the Windsor clan.

In fact, his daily rudeness toward the couple was apparently the primary reason that Harry and Meghan moved out of Kensington and into Frogmore Cottage.

"At that point, Harry and Meghan want their own office like the Cambridges have. They wanted their own office to run out of Windsor, out of Frogmore Cottage, where they were living at the time," royal correspondent Camilla Tominey says in the doc.

"And it's at that point, the Queen and Prince Charles then sweep in and say 'no, we will manage your affairs' and in a way that's the final straw because once again the Sussexes are saying 'why can't we have what the Cambridges are having? We should be on an equal footing.'"

The film features several insiders confirming the veracity of this version of events.

One palace source who chose to remain anonymous tells the filmmakers that confrontations between William and Harry were a near-daily occurrence during the Sussexes final weeks in England.

"There they were at each other's throats as fiercely as ever," says the insider.

Ultimately, it was this hostility from William that served as "the nail in the coffin" and prompted Harry and Meghan to light out for America's West Coast.

Many were hopeful that William and Harry would reconcile when they reunited in London for the unveiling of a Princess Di memorial statue earlier this month.

But the same insider says there was nothing but tension between the formerly-close brothers.

"The rage and anger between those two has grown so incredibly deep," the source claims.

"Too many harsh and wounding things have been said."

Insiders agree that Prince Charles has sided with William, and Harry is officially on the outs with the entire family.

So for all intents and purposes, the royal family as we've known it for decades is officially no more.