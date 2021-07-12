Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell to The Bachelor Creator: What's Your Problem, Dude?!?

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell would like the world to know something.

Actually, to be more specific, Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell would like one person in particular to know something.

And that something is this:

They are back together -- and very proud of it!

On Saturday night, the former Bachelor and the controversial woman who won his season made their red carpet debut.

As you can see above, Matt and Rachael posed happily together at the 2021 ESPYs, an awards ceremony dedicated to the best and most memorable athletes and teams over the past year or so.

This sighting likely didn't come as a surprise to anyone who has been following the journey of James and Kirkconnell over the past several months.

Yes, they broke up shortly after Matt selected Rachael as the champion of his heart back in March.

Yes, James said that Kirkconnell simply couldn't relate to his experiences as a Black Man in America.

Not after he learned she Liked photos of the Confederate Flag and not after she attended a plantation-themed party in 2018, among other racially-insensitive incidents and decisions.

The scandal led to Chris Harrison eventually leaving the franchise and to the show getting bombarded with criticism for the way it has handled diversity over the years.

But anyway.

The point here is that James and Kirkconnell eventually talked things out, mended fences and got back together.

They were spotted in Miami in late May, acting all cozy and cuddly and not making their relationship status any sort of secret.

Mike Fleiss, however, the creator fo The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, has apparently not been paying close attention -- much to the irritation of James himself.

On Sunday, Fleiss shared a story about James and Kirkconnell on Twitter, writing as a caption: Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell Come out of Hiding at ESPY Awards.

James didn't like the implication here.

Matt quickly clapped back at the idea that he and Rachael were somehow ashamed of their relationship, posting a photo of him and his lover giving Fleiss their best sass face and writing along with it:

Ain't nobody hiding!

James has scrubbed all references to The Bachelor from his Instagram bio.

He's said on more than one occasion that he felt sort of used by producers and has agreed with the general sentiment that the franchise has a serious problem with diversity.

No wonder, then, that he took such issue with Fleiss, right?

All the executive producer really did was quote the headline of an article he found online, but James simply doesn't have time these days for any BS of any kind from anyone affiliated with this show.

As for himself and Kirkconnell?

"I've seen Rachael a handful of times," James told People Magazine toward the end of April, addressing reports that the two are giving this yet another shot.

"I'm not pursuing any relationships right now outside of that.

"I said I was going to focus on my relationship with her and that means focusing on it."

Matt appears to be a man of his word.

And Fleiss appears to be a man who doesn't subscribe to People.

Otherwise, he'd be well aware that James and Kirkconnell are out, about and quite happy to tell everyone about it.