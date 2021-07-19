Mackenzie Standifer Shows Off Revenge Body in Smoking Hot Bikini Pic!

It's been four months since Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer were fired from Teen Mom OG at Maci Bookout's behest.

Ryan brought plenty of drama to the show, but even so, viewers were happy to see him go.

Scenes like the ones in which Edwards bullied his son Bentley were painful to watch, and if Ryan hadn't gotten fired, Maci probably would have quit for her son's sake.

So these days, social media is the only means through which fans can receive updates about Ryan and his controversial wife, Mackenzie Standifer.

The problem is, Ryan's not on social media at all, and Mackenzie has a very complicated relationship with it.

At one point, Standifer quit Instagram and turned her page (and her many followers) over to a friend of hers so that he could promote his photography business.

Needless to say, the move was unsuccessful, and people unfollowed Mackenzie's account en masse.

These days, she's back on the 'Gram, and she's discussing her favorite topics -- fitness and nutrition.

Mackenzie didn't post bikini photos during her first weeks back on social media, but these days, she's enjoying the summer sun without any fear of haters or body-shamers.

Obviously, Mackenzie has a lot to be proud of these days in terms of her progress.

The presence of her youngest daughter, Stella, serves as a reminder of just how recently Mack was pregnant, and thus, how amazing it is that she's in such stellar shape.

Standifer says she began to take her health and diet much more seriously after Stella was born.

She really buckled down during the pandemic, at which time, working out went from one of her hobbies to one of her main passions.

At the time, she posted a manifesto of sorts, explaining that her reasons for wanting to live a healthier lifestyle have nothing to do with vanity.

“Why do you want to be a better you? Or why do you not? Why do you stand up for what you believe in?" Mackenzie asked her followers alongside a gym selfie.

“We all have to answer these questions. It’s up to us to decide why we want to do things," she added.

“My ‘why’ is my family and my children. Be better. Be stronger. Be you. That’s my ‘why.’”

Asked for specifics about her fitness regiment, Mackenzie explained that she became a daily weight lifter and made some major changes to her diet.

“Gluten/dairy free, did a food sensitivity test, reverse dieted out of keto into moderate carbs,” she wrote.

So while it may be a while before we receive another update about Ryan, fans of his family can at least rest assured that Mackenzie is happy and healthy.

As for Mack's troubled husband, Edwards has reportedly been sober for over two years now, but Maci -- and many Teen Mom viewers -- have doubts about that claim.

But if Ryan has beat his addiction -- which is admittedly a big "if" -- then he almost certainly has Mackenzie to thank for his healthier lifestyle ... and his second chance at being a dad.