Leah Messer: I'm Babelicious on a Boat!

With all due respect to Andy Samberg, Leah Messer is now the one who is on a boat.

And she's mighty proud of that fact.

Last week, the Teen Mom 2 star jetted down to the Dominican Republican to spend some time in the sun -- and also with close friend Kailyn Lowry.

As you can see immediately below, the twosome had themselves quite the time at one point while partying on board a pretty nice boat.

But Messer also posted some solo snapshots of herself on this vessel, making it evident to all Instagram followers that, simply put, she still has it going on.

"It’s time to go home- Hasta Luego," Messer wrote as a caption to this flattering photo montage, while Kailyn remarked on her pal's message as follows:

"I miss it already & we haven’t even left yet."

The reality star's trip was her first opportunity to hang out with Kailyn's youngest son, Creed, as Messer shared the precious moment to her Instagram stories a few days ago.

“Finally got to meet this sweet little guy," wrote Leah as a caption to one of the many, many photos she uploaded from the vacation.

It looks like she and Lowry had a really great trip.

And, this time around, they didn't spark any dating rumors simply by cozying up to one another.

Messer, meanwhile, didn't merely show off her beach body just to brag.

She may also have been motivated by the semi-recent possibility that she would have to undergo surgery for a tumor in one of her breasts.

On the Teen Mom 2 season finale this past Tuesday, viewers learned that Messer's growth had, indeed, grown by about a centimeter -- but the doctor deemed it to be benign and said Leah would NOT have to get it removed.

Talk about a sigh of relief, you know?

Back in May, ahead of the season premiere, the 29-year old spoke with PopCulture.com about her health scare.

"Discovering the lump was very difficult for me to film about. I was fearful in that moment," explained Messer.

While she confessed that chronicling the scare on Teen Mom 2 was challenging, she felt as though it was important to serve as some kind of role model.

Leah said she hoped her journey would become an "educational message" for the show's viewers, many of whom are female and around her age and may think they're too young to get diagnosed with breast cancer.

Messer also discussed at the time how she handled the situation with her daughters, 11-year-old twins Aleeah and Aliannah and 8-year-old Adalynn.

"I just kind of openly communicated with them what was going on -- not to scare them, but to let them know everything is fine and is going to be fine," she said this spring.

And now that everything is definitely okay? And Messer knows she won't need to change her body at all in order to fight off any pressing medical concerns?

Can't blame a girl for flaunting what she's got, can you?