Leah Messer: I'm Babelicious on a Boat!

by at .

With all due respect to Andy Samberg, Leah Messer is now the one who is on a boat.

And she's mighty proud of that fact.

Last week, the Teen Mom 2 star jetted down to the Dominican Republican to spend some time in the sun -- and also with close friend Kailyn Lowry.

As you can see immediately below, the twosome had themselves quite the time at one point while partying on board a pretty nice boat.

Friends on a Boat

But Messer also posted some solo snapshots of herself on this vessel, making it evident to all Instagram followers that, simply put, she still has it going on.

"It’s time to go home- Hasta Luego," Messer wrote as a caption to this flattering photo montage, while Kailyn remarked on her pal's message as follows:

"I miss it already & we haven’t even left yet."

Leah Messer in a Bathing Suit

The reality star's trip was her first opportunity to hang out with Kailyn's youngest son, Creed, as Messer shared the precious moment to her Instagram stories a few days ago.

“Finally got to meet this sweet little guy," wrote Leah as a caption to one of the many, many photos she uploaded from the vacation.

It looks like she and Lowry had a really great trip.

And, this time around, they didn't spark any dating rumors simply by cozying up to one another.

Leah Messer and Kailyn Lowry in DR

Messer, meanwhile, didn't merely show off her beach body just to brag.

She may also have been motivated by the semi-recent possibility that she would have to undergo surgery for a tumor in one of her breasts.

On the Teen Mom 2 season finale this past Tuesday, viewers learned that Messer's growth had, indeed, grown by about a centimeter -- but the doctor deemed it to be benign and said Leah would NOT have to get it removed.

Talk about a sigh of relief, you know?

Leah Messer at Sea

Back in May, ahead of the season premiere, the 29-year old spoke with PopCulture.com about her health scare.

"Discovering the lump was very difficult for me to film about. I was fearful in that moment," explained Messer.

While she confessed that chronicling the scare on Teen Mom 2 was challenging, she felt as though it was important to serve as some kind of role model.

Leah said she hoped her journey would become an "educational message" for the show's viewers, many of whom are female and around her age and may think they're too young to get diagnosed with breast cancer.

Leah Messer from the Rear

Messer also discussed at the time how she handled the situation with her daughters, 11-year-old twins Aleeah and Aliannah and 8-year-old Adalynn.

"I just kind of openly communicated with them what was going on -- not to scare them, but to let them know everything is fine and is going to be fine," she said this spring.

And now that everything is definitely okay? And Messer knows she won't need to change her body at all in order to fight off any pressing medical concerns?

Can't blame a girl for flaunting what she's got, can you?

Show Comments
Tags:

Leah Messer Biography

Leah Messer Calvert Picture
Leah Messer stars on Teen Mom 2. That's on MTV. She's married to her baby daddy Corey Simms, which makes her relatively unique and stable... More »
Full Name
Leah Messer

Leah Messer

Leah Messer Photos

Leah Messer from the Rear
Leah Messer at Sea
Leah Messer in a Bathing Suit
Leah Messer and Kailyn Lowry in DR
Friends on a Boat
Leah and Ali Selfie

Leah Messer Videos

Leah Messer Drops Scary Bombshell: I Found a Lump ... And I Need an Ultrasound
Leah Messer Drops Scary Bombshell: I Found a Lump ... And I Need an Ultrasound
Leah Messer Admits to Prescription Pill Addiction In New Teen Mom 2 Trailer
Leah Messer Admits to Prescription Pill Addiction In New Teen Mom 2 Trailer
Leah Messer: I'll Never Regret My Abortion!
Leah Messer: I'll Never Regret My Abortion!