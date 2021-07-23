Lauren Burnham Hospitalized for Postpartum Health Complications: It's "Getting Worse," Husband Says

Just over a month since giving birth to twins, Lauren Burnham is back in the hospital.

This time, however, the former Bachelor suitor is the one in need of medical attention.

According to husband Arie Luyendyk Jr., the 29-year-old mom of three is under doctors' care at the moment in order to suppress painful inflammation in her breast tissue.

On Thursday, the one-time Bachelor lead shared a picture of Lauren in the hospital bed to his Instagram Story, writing along with it:

"Not good, mastitis is getting worse even on antibiotics. Hate this for her."

For those unaware:

Mastitis is an inflammation of breast tissue that sometimes does result in an an infection, along with fever and chils.

The inflammation can lead too extreme breast pain, swelling, warmth and redness.

After showing the vials of blood that had been drawn from the Virginia native, 29, Luyendyk added:

“IV, antibiotics and scans for any abscess. She’s been through a lot this week.”

She's been through a lot even before this week, too.

As mentioned above, Lauren and Arie welcomed their twins back in June, with the former writing at the time:

"Momma and babies doing great and everything went smoothly. Spending time cherishing these moments, thank you all for the support."

However, Burnham later told followers that her newborn girl had to stay behind to deal with her own set of complications last month.

"Today is so bittersweet," Lauren captioned a video of her baby girl and baby boy at the time. "We get to leave the hospital...but little sis has to stay behind for now."

Although Burnham didn't share any additional details, she did ask her followers to "pls say prayers for our girl."

Both kids, we can now confirm, are doing just fine at home.

Luyendyk and Burnham are also parents of a two-year old daughter -- and Lauren told Us Weekly shortly after her birth that things were challenging.

"No one told me that if you’re a first-time mom, sometimes your milk doesn’t come in right away," she explained to this tabloid.

"So I had to supplement her with formula, and I was really upset about that. I didn’t give up on it, and I went to a lactation specialist when I was dealing with painful engorgement issues.

"She helped teach my baby how to latch properly and after that, everything’s been great.”

The twins were born on June 11 and are named Senna and Lux.

Ahead of their arrival, Burnham did mention to Us that she was concerned about breastfeeding again.

“I’m not really sure how that’s going to go,” the fashion designer said in May.

“I’ve heard twins are especially difficult because you’re not sleeping as much as with a newborn.

"One will wake up and want to eat, and then they’ll wake the other one up and they’ll want to eat at the same time. I just see that going downhill really fast.”

We'll continue to keep Lauren in our thoughts.

"Twin parenting is a whole new challenge," she previously shared, addressing her oldest child a couple weeks ago as follows:

"But loving every minute w/ you, lux & senna."