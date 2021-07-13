Lamar Odom: I'm Not Beefing With Tristan, I'm Horny for Khloe!

Over the weekend, Tristan Thompson seemingly threatened Lamar Odom's life.

Lamar had been thirstily commenting under Khloe Kardashian's pics.

Tristan thinks there's only room for one pathetic ex in Khloe's comments, and he didn't appreciate the competition.

But Lamar isn't interested in a feud between cheaters. He just wants to get back with Khloe.

As we reported over the weekend, Lamar Odom openly appreciated Khloe's latest thirst trap.

He called his ex-wife a "hottie," adding in fire emojis for good measure.

Considering how disastrous Lamar Odom's last major relationship was, he's clearly hoping for something better.

Tristan, clown that he is, also left some thirsty emojis under Khloe's photo.

What's more is that he saw Lamar's.

According to Tristan, there's only room in this circus for one cheating clown.

"God brought you back the first time," Tristan wrote.

He was obviously referring to Lamar's horrific brush with death in Las Vegas back in October of 2015.

"Play if you want different results," Tristan threatened ominously.

TMZ reports that Lamar had no intention of taking shots at Tristan.

Despite the way that his thirsty comment seemed to mock him, Lamar had one goal in mind.

He was just speaking his mind -- and what was on his mind was desire for Khloe.

Lamar wants to get back with his ex-wife, TMZ reports.

According to their sources, he felt like the timing was right to shoot his shot on Friday.

After all, Khloe and Tristan are no longer together.

So far, it doesn't look like there has been any dialogue.

Not in terms of Lamar responding to Tristan and escalating (or quashing) the beef.

And also not in terms of Lamar and Khloe following up on Lamar's impulsive thirst.

Here's the thing: Lamar had his chance and he totally blew it.

He was married to Khloe for years -- longer than she and Tristan were together (even if we ignore the breakups).

Lamar also cheated on Khloe.

It's not Khloe's fault that Tristan cheated on her multiple times.

It's not Khloe's fault that Lamar cheated on her, either.

Even if she were to get back (yet again) with one or both of them and was cheated on again, it would still be on them, the cheaters.

However, that doesn't mean that it wouldn't be a mistake for her to run into the arms of a known cheater.

Some people are fine with cheating. Maybe a little resentful and not quite in "open relationship" territory, but they just ignore it.

Khloe is not one of those people. She wants loyalty and monogamy from the man in her life.

Khloe doesn't just need loyalty right now.

When it's time for her to date again -- and only she can decide that -- she'll need someone whom she can trust.

A man who has already cheated on her cannot meet that need. This disqualifies both Tristan and Lamar.

If they really respected her, perhaps they would make their comments a little more appropriate and sensitive for exes.

The rest of us can leave heart eyes emojis or staring eyes emojis or even hornier symbols if we like.

None of us have ever turned Khloe's entire world upside down. She deserves better.