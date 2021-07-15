Lamar Odom: I'll Kick Tristan Thompson's Ass If He Cheats on Khloe Again!

Earlier this week, an unexpecte feud erupted between two of Khloe Kardashian's ex.

(Actually, Tristan might not have been officially dumped yet, but he deserves to be!)

It all started when Lamar Odom started openly thirsting after Khloe in the comments on her Instagram pics.

Odom commented "Hottie" on one of Khloe's recent posts, and in case his meaning wasn't clear, he added some fire and heart emojis.

Depending on who you ask, Tristan Thompson is either still in a relationship with Khloe, or she finally dumped his ass after catching him cheating for like the 47th time.

Either way, it seems the Boston Celtics forward was not a fan of Lamar's parched praise for the mother of his daughter.

"God brought you back the first time," Tristan replied in reference to Lamar's near fatal 2015 overdose.

"Play if you want different results," Tristan ominously continued.

Obviously, that's some next-level trash talk, but it seems that they both moved on from the feud rather quickly (possibly at Khloe's behest).

However, Lamar wants the world to know that he has no interest in any further conflict with Tristan.

But he also wants the world to know that he's not the least bit afraid of Khloe's baby daddy.

“He don’t really know me,” Odom told TMZ this week.

“What did Jesus say, ‘God, forgive those for what they not know,’ so he don’t really know me, because that could’ve really turned ugly.”

That may sound vaguely threatening, but Lamar went on to explain that he and Tristan are kindred spirits.

"[Thompson] “is a Black man, he’s in the NBA, so we’re fraternity brothers, at the end of the day," Odom elaborated.

“I’ll just leave it there. He made a mistake by saying that.”

Obviously, it's a good thing that these two will probably never come to blows.

But the situation has left us wondering -- who would win a fight betweet these towering titans.

Lamar has the slight edge in size, measuring 6'10" to Tristan's 6"9' (nice).

But you have to take into consideration that Tristan is 11 years Lamar's junior, which might be enough to give him the upper hand.

(Also, without dredging up any ugly incidents from the past, we think it's safe to say that Tristan has treated his body considerable better.)

At the end of the day, however, Lamar is from the rough and tumble neighborhoood of South Jamaica, Queens, whereas Tristan hails from Ontario, Canada, a place where disputes between young men are probably settled with a maple syrup-chugging.

So if push came to shove (or punch or kick or headbutt or elaborate wrestling hold) out money would be on Lamar.

Even so, we wouldn't describe Lamar as the winner in this situation.

There is no winner, really, but Tristan emerges triumphant because he's much closer to attaining what both of these men want:

We're talking, of course, about a second chance with Khloe.

But hopefully, she's done with both of these guys.

It's cool that they're willing to fight for her, we guess, but they've both done her dirty numerous times.