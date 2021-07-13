Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott: Expecting Their Second Child?!

Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi celebrated her third birthday in February.

And needless to say, the toddler has already crammed several lifetime's worth of experience into those three years.

But for all her traveling and hobnobbing with celebrities, there's one major childhood experience that Stormi has never enjoyed -- and that's the experience of being a sibling.

And now, it seems that Kylie is determined to change that.

As you're probably aware, Kylie broke up with Travis Scott, Stormi's father, back in 2019.

However, the two of them have maintained an amicable co-parenting relationship in the years since.

And depending on what sources you believe, they may have also maintained a "friends with benefits" arrangement.

That last part is significant, as it means that Kylie and Travis won't need to shell out for any expensive procedures in their quest to provide Stormi with a little brother or sister.

Rumors that Kylie is pregnant with her second child have been circulating since shortly after she welcomed Stormi.

And while they've all turned out to be bogus thus far, Kylie remains quite vocal about her desire to give her daughter a younger sibling.

So the newest report about Kylie's future plans really isn't all that surprising.

“Kylie has always been vocal to those around her that she wants another child close in Stormi’s age,” a source close to the situation tells HollywoodLife.

“She and Travis love each other and co-parent well so it’s not a surprise she’d want another baby with him," the insider adds.

"She does keep those things private so nobody knows her timeline.”

Yes, when Kylie was pregnant with her first child, she managed to disappear from social media for most of the nine months.

She even posted throwback pics in order to throw her followers off the trail.

It didn't work, of course, and no one was really shocked when Kylie revealed that she had welcomed a daughter.

But the fact remains that she probably would have preferred to keep the whole thing under wraps.

So if Kylie is pregnant, you can expect that it'll be quite some time before we hear about it

The insider was unable to confirm or definitively deny that Kylie is pregnant, but they say there's no doubt that the former couple is getting in plenty of practice.

“They have a lot of chemistry and a special bond and spend more time together than most people know,” the source continued.

“They are intimate and have a connection. Nobody would be surprised to see them pregnant within the next year.”

Yes, Kylie's first pregnancy might have caught her fans off guard, but the same crowd has been expecting a second announcement for several years now.

So maybe this time, so she won't feel the need to keep the whole thing a secret.

Then again, Kylizzle probably enjoyed the experience of being pregnant away from the prying eyes of the paparazzi and the tabloid press.

So don't be surprised if the announcement comes in the form of a Instagram pic in which Stormi is posing her new sibling!