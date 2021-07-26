Kyle Richards Documents Hospital Visit After Terrifying BEE ATTACK

Being supremely wealthy can insulate you from so many problems that can ruin other people's lives.

But bees don't care how much money you have -- not when you plow headfirst into one of their hives.

Kyle Richards survived COVID-19, but with a head swarming with bees and no one around to help, she thought that it was the end.

She is allergic to bees and her epi-pen was not working.

Kyle Richards Gets Serious at the Season 10 Reunion

Kyle Richards took to her Instagram Stories to reflect upon some genuinely frightening moments.

"So this happened yesterday," she captioned earlier this month.

"I walked into a hive of bees," Kyle explained, "and was stung multiple times."

Kyle Richards FLEES from BEES

"If you know me at all," Kyle wrote, "you know I am allergic to bees and am terrified of them."

That is very apparent, as the home security video shows Kyle fleeing through her yard, screaming for help.

She extracts a stinger from her hand, flips her hair (which has bees tangled in it), and ultimately jumps into the pool out of desperation.

Kyle Richards Learns Who's Coming to Dinner

Just a couple of safety tips:

First, be careful about jumping into the pool. If you're having a medical reaction, you could have trouble getting out.

Second, don't show people where your security cameras are unless you're prepared to have them moved, or more installed.

Kyle Richards IG post-bees 01

"I can laugh at this video now," Kyle acknowledged in reflection.

"But what you can't see is that they were in my hair," she pointed out.

"And," Kyle continued, the bees "were literally chasing me."

Kyle Richards Feels Ghosted

"My family wasn't home," Kyle shared.

"And for whatever reason," she added, "the people that work for me couldn't hear me screaming for help."

"My landline wouldn't dial 911," Kyle revealed, "and my epi pen was defective and wouldn't open."

Kyle Richards IG post-bees 02

"I share this story with you because I sometimes don't bother to take my epi pen with me," Kyle wrote.

"I also don't know why I couldn't get mine to work," she admitted.

"It's important to look on youtube and watch the videos of how to use it," Kyle shared.

Kyle Richards is Incredulous

"There are different types of epi pens and they each work differently," Kyle explained.

"But also always call 911 even if you are able to use your epi pen," she recommended.

Kyle said that this is important "as they have to use other medications to help breathing etc."

Kyle Richards IG post-bees 03

Interestingly, bees tend to be extremely docile and sting only as a last resort, unlike many wasp and hornet species.

Kyle is of course having professionals safely move the bees to somewhere safer (for them and for her) as soon as humanly possible.

There are experts who know how to move bees and keep them docile while doing so without harming them or their hive.

Kyle Richards Raises Her Glass

Kyle also thanked the Los Angeles Fire Department and the Encino Hospital Medical Center.

She thanked them for helping her through this health crisis.

Both groups, she says, also helped to assure her that there were "no more bees" tangled in her hair. Good.

