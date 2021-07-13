Kourtney Kardashian: PREGNANT With Travis Barker's Baby Already?!

Maybe we shouldn't be surprised by this news.

After all, from the start of their relationship, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been packing on the PDA and advertising to all the world that they're head-over-heels for each other.

So maybe it was only a matter of time before the pregnancy rumors started flying.

And the source of the speculation is a very reliable insider.

At the start of his new relationship, Travis' 15-year-old daughter Alabama Barker made tabloid headlines for a surprising reason:

In the seemingly never-ending feud between Shanna Moakler and Kourtney, Alabama has sided with Kourtney against her own mother.

Of course, if Shanna is guilty of all the neglect and irresponsibility that her daughter has accused her of, then it's not hard to see why Bama made that decision.

Anyway, Alabama is back in the news in a big way these days, and this time it seems that she may have accidentally leaked some very private information.

Bama posting about her dad and his new boo is nothing unusual.

But this week, the teen offered up some cryptic comments that led many of her followers to the conclusion that Kourtney is pregnant.

Alabama posted the above photo of Travis and Kourtney along with what appeared to be a congratulatory caption.

"So happy for you guys," the teenage influencer wrote.

Needless to say, Alabama's comment raised more questions than it answered.

We suppose it's possible that Kourtney and Travis are engaged, but if that's the case, wouldn't they simply share the news themselves?

Kourtney posted the same pic on her own Instagram page, but she made no mention of any sort of major development taking place during her time in Sin City.

"What happens in Vegas," Kourt captioned her post.

Kourtney and Travis caught the Conor McGregor-Dustin Poirier fight during their time in Nevada, and now their followers are convinced that Barker's condom broke as quickly as McGregor's leg.

Sadly, Joe Rogan wasn't on hand to interview Travis and Kourtney after their match-up, so we're left to speculate as to the possible outcome.

And in a way, a pregnancy would be less surprising than an engagement.

After all, Kourtney has birthed three children, but she's never been married before.

She obviously feels that Travis is both husband and father material, but she may have decided to reverse the usual order.

After all, Barker and Kardashian are both in their forties, and their kids are rapidly approaching adulthood.

So they may feel that if they're going to raise a child together, the time to start is now.

Adding to the speculation is the fact that Kourtney recently revealed she's made some major dietary changes.

"Haven't eaten meat or fish in seven months and I feel amazing," she wrote on Instagram.

"Oh she pregnant," one person commented on the post, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

"I thought I was the only one who thought this until I saw this comment," another person echoed.

Obviously, it's too soon to jump to any conclusions about the state of Kourtney's uterus, but at this point, nothing would surprise us.