Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Her "Flaws" in Mouth-Watering Unedited Booty Pic

Remember those jaw-dropping, racy photos of Kourtney Kardashian shared over the holiday weekend?

It turns out that we didn't see everything.

Kourtney's has since shared a raw, unedited view of her glorious backside, complete with cellulite and dimples.

Fans are falling over themselves to praise Kourtney's authenticity ... and that magnificent peach.

Remember this glimpse of Kourtney's star-spangled booty?

She flaunted a good runner-up for America's ass while flaunting her splendid body.

But the Kardashian megamilf's lifestyle brand, Poosh, gave fans another look at the brand's founder:

"Talk about an instant butt lift," Poosh captioned this thirst trap.

"We tapped Kourt’s trainer @jesseohara for her top at-home pilates moves for a rounder rear," the brand wrote.

Fans could not get enough of how real and authentic Kourt's booty looked in this mouth-watering snap.

“It’s so good to see celebs with cellulite,” praised one commenter.

Another fan declared: “Way to empower the natural [woman’s] body!! Love this!"

“I love that the little dimples were kept!” an additional commenter raved.

"I love the untouched photos! Amazing!" a follower praised.

Another fan quipped: “She is officially the most interesting to look at!!”

That of course was a reference to Kim body-shaming Kourtney, claiming that she was "least interesting" to view.

The 42-year-old mega-MILF has a history of being a little more straightforward about her body than, shall we say, some of her siblings.

During the early months of the pandemic lockdown, Kourtney revealed that she had gained a few pounds.

Gaining weight during a pandemic is not shameful; it means that you survived when so many did not.

Kourtney had been dogged by absurd pregnancy rumors at the time, and she very effectively shut them down.

'This is the shape of my body," she declared. "I definitely gained a few pounds over this quarantine time."

"And I love my body and I'm proud of my shape and I'm obviously posting it and this is the shape of my body," Kourtney emphasized.

"I don't think I look pregnant at all," Kourtney affirmed.

"We're all shaped differently, and that's my body, and I'm proud of it," she stated.

"So," Kourt added, "that's how I respond to the negative comments."

Kourtney's words and actions contrast strongly with those of one of her sisters.

Khloe Kardashian has come under fire repeatedly over the past few years.

Why? Because she has been distorting her appearance beyond all reason.

To be clear, this isn't about people shaming Khloe's actual appearance.

She has gotten a frightening amount of that over the years, and it has warped her self-image even to today.

But Khloe has used photography tricks and editing to make herself look like a cartoon, and it's worrisome.

Khloe is a genuinely hot woman with an incredible, famously attractive body.

Fans can see that. It seems like Khloe cannot.

Maybe it's hate and body-shaming that she's received over the years, maybe it's the cheating, maybe it's more than that.

Meanwhile, Kourtney has given birth to three children.

She is proud of her body and clearly happy to show it off to her adoring fans.

And those fans are clearly grateful.

That said, we have to acknowledge that Kourtney's "flaws" aren't really flaws.

She is a dramatically beautiful woman according to conventional beauty standards.

We should recognize that it's a little easier to show your unedited self when you look like Kourtney.