Alabama Barker: Travis' Daughter Snaps Racy Photos of Kourtney Kardashian!

Kourtney Kardashian's sisters' love lives have been total disasters recently.

But for the eldest, things are going well. Kourt and Travis are closer than ever.

As a mother herself, Kourtney knows how important it is to bond with Travis' kids.

And what could be better than an all-girls outing over Fourth of July weekend?

On Saturday, July 3, Kourtney Kardashian took to her Instagram Stories.

There, she shared with her fans and followers some glimpses from a sun-filled beach trip.

Kourtney was not alone.

Accompanying her were Travis' 15-year-old daughter, Alabama Barker.

His stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, is 22, but has been part of Travis' life and family since he married his ex.

Sarah Howard, who has been Kourtney's friends for many years and now works as Poosh's Chief Content Officer, was also in the mix.

As for the group's activities, it appears that they were in Malibu.

In the backyard of a house, they had a gorgeous view of the ocean.

It sounds like it was a wonderful girls' day out.

Kourtney was not the only one who was documenting their adventures.

Alabama notably shared a glimpse of the view, including Kourtney and their surroundings.

She even tagged Kourtney, adding a red heart emoji to signal her enjoyment.

This was clearly a girls-only outing.

While it's heartwarming to see Kourtney bonding with Travis' kids, it might have been awkward if his 17-year-old son Landon tagged along.

We're not saying that every activity has to be gendered, or that this was deliberately. It sounds like it was a good time regardless.

Travis has lived near the Kardashians for many years and is a family friend.

Of course, he is so close to them that his ex, Shanna Moakler, has made outlandish claims.

For example, she alleged that Kim Kardashian had slept with him during their marriage, thus causing their divorce.

There is no evidence of that whatsoever, and everyone involved has denied it.

Meanwhile, Kourtney and Travis began dating last December.

They have been spending more and more time together.

In fact, this is not the first outing that Kourtney has enjoyed with any of Travis' kids.

Just last month, Kourtney and Travis went on a lovely beach trip in Montecito.

Travis' kids came along for that, too.

Earlier, in April, Kourtney and her kids and Travis and his kids went on a group trip.

That time, they were vacationing together in Utah.

In serious adult relationships when both parties are parents, these kinds of bonding trips can be important.

Kourtney has seemed to bond especially well with Alabama.

In many ways, it sounds like Kourtney has stepped up in regards to Travis' 15-year-old daughter.

In this case, it sounds like there was something of a void to be filled.

"Kourtney has become very close with Travis' kids recently, especially when it comes to Alabama," an insider previously stated.

Alabama and Landon, the source noted, both "have a rough relationship with their mother."

The insider continued: "And Kourtney has been a huge support system."

As we have previously reported, Alabama has publicly criticized her mother on Instagram.

She accused Shanna of having "never completely been in my life."

Alabama asked that people on social media stop characterizing Shanna as a "great mom."