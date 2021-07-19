Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Respond to Engagement Rumors With Surprising Statement!

There's no doubt that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are in a very serious relationship.

But there's some disagreement over just how serious they are.

Last week, the couple found themselves at the center of a pair of interesting rumors, and many fans took their silence as confirmation.

Now, however, Kourtney and Travis are finally speaking out on these matters, and their response comes as something of a shock.

Following the couple's recent trip to Las Vegas, it was widely rumored that Kourtney and Travis had gotten engaged.

The signs were all there:

Barker and Kardashian traveled to Sin City for the Conor McGregor-Dustin Poirier fight, and their social media activity left fans with the impression that something important had happened on the trip.

This post -- which appeared on the Instagram page of Travis' daughter, Alabama Barker -- really got the rumor mill churning.

The 15-year-old seemed to be congratulating her father -- but on what?

Some even went so far as to claim that Kourtney was pregnant with Travis' baby.

Again, the couple declined to comment on the rumors, and many assumed that their silence spoke volumes.

But now, it seems that Alabama was just congratulating Kourt and Trav on their newfound happiness.

A source for the couple has now confirmed to TMZ that Kourtney and Travis are not engaged.

The insider adds that they're also not expecting, and there are no immediate plans for them to get married.

Yeah, it's not surprising that so many media outlets ran with the more exciting version of events.

But the boring truth is this:

Kourtney and Travis are in a happy, stable relationship, and they're perfectly content with the way things are.

But some fans still have questions about Alabama's post.

We understand the explanation, but it's a little weird to randomly congratulate someone on being in a healthy relationship, especially several months after that relationship began, no?

Some believe that the post was a way for Alabama to subtly send an "eff you" message to her mother, Shanna Moakler.

As you may already know, Shanna has been a thorn in Kourtney's side from the beginning of this relationship.

The model claims that her marriage came to an end because Travis cheated on her with Kim Kardashian.

She's also publicly griped about Travis and Kourtney's PDA on several occasions.

Making matters even more complicated is the fact that Alabama is 100 percent Team Kourtney.

She and her brother Landon claim that Shanna has been an absentee mother for much of their lives, and they already feel much more comfortable with Kourtney than they ever did with Moakler.

Needless to say, that's gotta sting, and Shanna has done quite a bit of lashing out in recent weeks.

And so it's possible that Alabama knew exactly what kind of reaction her post would receive, and she sent it out into the world with the intention of messing with her mom.

So yeah, there's a lot of drama going on in Travis and Kourtney's world -- but so far at least, their relationship remains unaffected.